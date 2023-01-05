Chrysler unveiled the Synthesis Cockpit Demonstrator 2-seater prototype at CES in Las Vegas, which shows the cockpit of the future by associating a modern design with three highly artificial intelligence technologies (STLA Brain, STLA Smart Cockpit and STLA Auto Drive), developed within the Stellantis Group to which the American manufacturer from Detroit belongs, for a profound integration between car and driver.





The concept is made with 100% sustainable chrome-free materials and prefigures solutions for the brand’s next production cars, intending to offer its first electric car in 2025 and then arriving at a fully battery-powered range in 2028. It includes premium features , such as the vegetable-tanned suspended seats wrapped in a soft upholstery and embellished with a unique constellation-style perforation.





It features a 37.2-inch screen positioned between the two occupants as a visual interface for a multimedia system capable of learning the preferences of those behind the wheel and automatically updating the various over-the-air software. Through this, the driver can fully manage his digital universe, including any online peripherals in the home and work environments, integrating the car into personal habits thanks to specific functions. For example, the MyDay that summarizes and synchronizes multiple aspects of the customer experience, including calendars, programs and vehicle information such as battery charge status, as well as weather and traffic updates to organize and map daily trips, even planning parking and possible e-commerce services. Or the Chill/Zen/Fun mode which creates a sensory experience of well-being and relaxation (meditation, karaoke, DJ game) inside the car when it’s stationary.





Finally, a Level 3 autonomous driving system leaves the driver ample freedom on the Synthesis Cockpit Demonstrator, as he does not have to keep the vehicle under constant control while remaining always ready to intervene if necessary, allowing him to carry out various activities while even receiving advice from the car on places to any lunches or dinners.