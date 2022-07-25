Listen to the audio version of the article

The hands slide, the gaze judges, the mind calculates and the heart feels. Matter takes shape and becomes creation. It was 2003 when Unesco decided that the time had finally come to recognize as a World Heritage Site not only the monuments it had managed to build in its history, but also its ability to create objects and experiences: the intangible heritage, in fact , often at risk of extinction, which in Italy today has 15 references. It’s not just about culture. «The laboratory is a social space. Laboratories, past and present, have always created bonds between people, ”writes Richard Sennet in his now classic The artisan man (Feltrinelli), underlining the most vital aspect of the places where creativity is born and shared, that is the ateliers, the shops.

It will also be for this reason that after the pandemic the requests for experiential travels among Italian artistic craftsmanship have increased: “The hand thinks for you – notes Eleonora Odorizzi, founder of Italian Stories, a platform that organizes trips between artisan workshops throughout Italy – . Handicraft offers a kind of therapy, like any form of art, a moment of care and well-being ». “Our trips are fueled by the need for manual skills and above all by the desire to find activities that are ever closer to the place of residence, to limit travel and to discover beauty close to home”, confirms Elena Sisti, who launched Elesta Traveling Passion by Maptya.

Journey into the beauty of the Italy of artisans Photogallery12 pictures View

Entering an atelier, observing the craftsman at work, participating in creative processes often centuries old, is a new way of traveling and a sophisticated way to get to know a territory. There are also more and more local authorities that turn to agencies of this type to develop an organic and rich offer: «The case of the network of San Gimignano artisans, for example, is very virtuous – adds Eleonora Odorizzi -. The cultivation of saffron has also recently been resumed, which in the Middle Ages was a source of wealth and fame for the city. A way to discover another aspect of its history ».

Milena, metal designer in Basilicata (ph: Eleonora Odorizzi)

Tuscany, together with Veneto, Umbria, Marche, Lazio and Puglia are the regions that are most focusing on this type of offer. But projects are also being launched in Trentino Alto Adige and Emilia-Romagna, linked in this case to mosaic, one of the arts that arouses most interest together with jewelery and ceramics: “We select the places significant for the past and present of the technique and of its history, finding the right balance between the classic and unmissable visits and the more specific ones related to the mosaic: for example in Milan the Camparino or the visit to Fantini Mosaici – says Elena Sisti -. We also offer trips to Tuscany related to the theme of marble, with in-depth studies and sculpture courses in the studios of artists and sculptors in Carrara. Then there are the experiences related to textiles, such as those in Sardinia, and the part on the professions of fashion, a theme highly appreciated by foreigners, which we were developing before the pandemic and which we are resuming. And we have an entire trip dedicated to lace, born on the occasion of the Biennial of Lace and Lace in Como ».

Italians love this type of experience, but it is abroad that the passion for the most authentic Made in Italy is growing faster, especially in the United States and Great Britain: “They are often travelers who already know Italy and want some discover new aspects – underlines Eleonora Odorizzi -. In Venice, for example, we offer the opportunity to visit the atelier of the last Italian goldbeater, which produces gold leaves for use in the world of food, beauty or decoration. An atelier located in what was once the home of Tiziano Vecellio ».