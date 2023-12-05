“The Past Five Years”: Exploring the Complexities of Love Through Theatre and Music

to resolve the emotional tension, just a small adjustment can make it easier to understand or appreciate. Although the setting and the stage picture give the drama a fresh visual experience, the realistic pressure of the character’s emotion on the piano is not fully coordinated, and the two sides cannot be completely integrated; although the overall performance and singing quality are excellent, the emotional changes of the characters lack a little from the heart. authenticity. As the core issue of survival of the China version, the actors’ personal charm and rich emotional expression ability, can grasp the deep connotation and value of “The Past Five Years”, and truly achieve the “music of the soul” that the original intention of “The Past Five Years” was born. Although the soul music of the drama is not as high as the West End version, it is not much different, and it is enough to take root in the hearts of audiences who seek meticulously. As a love musical with a classic feel, it reveals a more real and precious pursuit of love and life. The spectator is sincere, with perseverance and exploration, and is not afraid to face the hidden accumulation behind love, the multifaceted emotional tempering, and the constantly changing real life. Although it always comes to an end, love and hope will never wither. It is worth looking forward to again and again.

