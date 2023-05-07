The path of desolation

How beautiful the route is, says a friend, in the car. And I say yes, how beautiful, although I don’t think so. I understand what you mean: that being on the road is nice, traveling, moving to another place. But this route, this one in particular, is not pretty.

The Patagonian plateau far away, to the sides, swept by the wind, has nothing to do with it. Neither the blue sky of autumn, limpid, transparent, monumental. It is the route itself, that gray ribbon arched in the middle like the spine of a rickety person, its tiny shoulder, which is not pretty. There is death around.

In just 180 kilometers, there are animals crushed by a vehicle; there are yellow stars that remember the victims of the accidents painted on the asphalt; there are little chapels with their consumed candles; there are flowers, offerings to those who are not there; There is a reproduction of the photo of Carlos Fuentealba, the teacher murdered 16 years ago during a teacher protest on Route 22, in Arroyito, a photograph that is already worn, faded. The path looks like a long procession in a cemetery.

At the height of the Neuquén industrial park, on what is now National Route 22, an open-air dump is the landscape. Nylon bags cling to a wire fence, flattened by the wind, as if screaming to get out. There are blue, white, light green. If they were not what they are -or for being what they are- they seem like the colorful representation of a world in ruins.

(Photo Matías Subat).-

Up ahead, the land is cleared, but it still looks like a modest, abandoned art installation. From the ground, right there, white and yellow tubes sprout, which bend and then re-enter the earth. They look like the arched back of a prehistoric creature, but brightly colored. There are storks that bend like automatons, looking for traces of oil. Machines, conduits, oil rigs, perfectly thinned squares of land, valves, pipes, pipes protected by metal cells. Nobody. On earth you don’t see anyone.

(Photo: Florence Salto)

There is a book as beautiful as it is devastating, by one of the most brilliant living writers in the United States, Cormac McCarthy, called “The Road.”

What is told in this heartbreaking book is the journey to the South of a father and a young son along an American highway amid the ruins of humanity. We don’t know what happened for everything to be like this. But the devastation is almost total: there are no animals anymore, nothing sprouts from the earth, and there are almost no human beings. What there is is a post-apocalyptic, sterile landscape. And there, in the middle of that road, a father and a son, with a supermarket minivan in which they carry their last belongings and some cans of food, go through everything to get to the South.

The legend about that book – the author is surrounded by legends because he barely gave three interviews in his life and lives almost hidden somewhere on the border between the United States and Mexico – says that The idea for the book came to McCarthy one night, while he was watching his son sleep, in one of those backcountry motels that often appear in movies. He saw him sleep, with his breathing in rhythm, and he told himself that this was the very image of innocence and goodness. Then he looked out the window, and with a mixture of pessimism and imagination, he thought of a dark and destroyed world. From that contrast between his real beauty and his imagined pessimism emerged one of the most terrifyingly beautiful books in the world.

If McCarthy were to travel this stretch of route, his apocalyptic nightmares would be excruciating.



