The patriotic celebrations in Ciudad de los Niños united the neighbors

This Thursday was not just another noon in the Ciudad de los niños neighborhood, the urbanization of Estación Juárez Celman. At the last meeting of the Intersectoral Roundtable, one of the referents proposed an idea that quickly spread to the other members: hold a parade and a community hug to commemorate the May Revolution.

Each institution was prepared with clothing and light blue and white flags to go out to meet the neighbors through the streets of the neighborhood. “From the smallest to the elderly we melt into an embrace without rivalry,” he said to The voice María Inés Lizardes, worker at the Sala Cuna and a reference in the neighborhood.

The Ciudad de los Niños neighborhood community reflected on the basic values ​​of society.

Jesús Gabriel Del Valle is known as “Teacher Gabriel” and is the director of the Polo Godoy Rojo elementary school attended by around 250 students. “The objective of the meeting was to revalue the basic values ​​that we feel are being lost in our country. The guys wrote some of them as unity, respect, honesty, inclusion on the posters and they even took the microphone to share them with the community,” he said.

The students of IPET 386, the Sala Cuna, CAP staff, the Retirees Center, public employees and neighbors also participated in the patriotic parade. “It was a call as citizens without partisan issues, similar to what were the celebrations for the Soccer World Cup,” said Del Valle.

For some years now, the residents of Ciudad de los Niños have found a meeting space at the Intersectoral Table to talk about the problems of the area and seek solutions together. “At the beginning we were just a few and today we are already more than 25,” said Lizardes.

Some referents of the intersectoral table in the homage to the May Revolution in Ciudad de los Niños.

For Del Valle, the social context and the commitment of the families of the primary school were essential in order to achieve a record turnout for the neighborhood. The director chose a metaphor to explain what he felt in the meeting: “The community is like a flame of fire, and despite everything that tries to put it out, we feel that we blew together again and the bonfire was lit again.”

“The public school is the public institution par excellence and it is irreplaceable. When everything is done uphill, the school is still there to contain and teach,” said Del Valle.

In recent months there has been an increase in the number of people who attend soup kitchens in the neighborhood. “Families are overwhelmed by the economic situation but gestures like these give them encouragement to get ahead and they see it in the faces of their children,” reflected the director.