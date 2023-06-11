the payment schedule for Monday, June 12, 2023

Los retirees and pensioners with DNI ending in 2 and whose assets do not exceed $70,938 will be able to collect the benefit this Monday at the corresponding bank branches or through their debit cards, reported the Considered.

The June income contemplates a increase of 20.92%established in the Mobility Law, to which must be added the first installment of the reinforcement of $15,000which decreases to $5,000 for those who receive up to two minimums.

This minimum bonus will amount to $17,000 in July and $20,000 in August, which allows no retirement falls below $85,938.

The beneficiaries of the Universal Allowance per Child (AUH) and Family members with a document ending in 2.

Women who perceive Universal Pregnancy Allowance (AUE) with a document concluded in 0 and the beneficiaries of the Prenatal and Maternity Allowance with DNI ending in 0 and 1 will also receive the amount set in the corresponding assistance plan.

When do I collect Anses: Home plan, APU and Unemployment

Beneficiaries registered in the Home program with document finalized in 2 They will have deposited the money established in that program.

In addition, the payment of the Single Payment Assignments such as Marriage, Adoption and Birth for all document completions until July 12.

On the other hand, follow the payment of the Family Assignments of Non-Contributory Pensions for all ID terminations until next July 12.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries of the Unemployment benefit- Plan 2 for all ID terminations they will also receive their payment until June 12.



