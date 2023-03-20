Home Entertainment the penalty not taken and a doubtful offside
In a hot match Institute achieved a historic victory against Boca in the Bombonera by 3 to 2 but there was no shortage of controversies in the final stretch of the match for the eighth date of the Professional League.

The most controversial play of the night occurred in stoppage time. Norberto Briasco commanded the center, Miguel Merentiel came to dot it and Jorge Carranza hit him in an attempt to clear

The goalkeeper unintentionally hit the striker on his right leg but the referee, Jorge Baliño, did not consider it a foul after reviewing the action in the VAR.

on the rebound the ball hit Merentiel’s hand but to the judge, beyond that, It did not seem to him that the shock was a foul as to collect criminal. What Baliño understood is that the Uruguayan had already touched the ball and that the contact came later, which did not prevent him from playing it freely.

Before, some requested offside by Merentiel in Boca’s second goal. In a play difficult to appreciate, the striker received the ball after a series of rebounds.

The last one from Xeneize to touch it is Figal and at that moment the Uruguayan is not ahead. Then he hits an Institute player and therefore it would not be offside.

In the first half, a goal against Boca was disallowed for offside by Martin Payero who headed and assisted Darío Benedetto. The play was millimeter and it was not clear if the midfielder was ahead or in the same line as the last defender.


