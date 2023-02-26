“Twin Towers” combined photo by Xu Jie

Wenzhou Net News Not long ago, two pictures of Wenzhou went viral on the Internet and shocked many Wenzhou people. Those two photos showed the perfect overlap of Wenzhou Xunshan Tower and the World Trade Center, especially the night scene, where there is light, there is a god-like existence. It turns out that beauty has always existed, what is lacking is the eyes to discover beauty.

My classmate Xu Jie and I also went to see the “Twin Towers” from the perspective of the original photographer, witnessed the spectacular scene of the “Twin Towers” being one, and took pictures of this beautiful scenery from the same angle.

Xunshan Pagoda is one of the four ancient pagodas in Wenzhou City, located on Xunshan Mountain on Shanqian Street in the southeast corner of Lucheng District. In the old Wenzhou when there were no skyscrapers, when they saw the Xunshan Tower standing proudly on Bijian Peak from the Tanghe boat, Wenzhou people would say that Wenzhou had arrived, just like the Rui’an people said that Rui’an had arrived when they saw the Longshan Tower on the Tanghe boat. . Guo Zhongyue of the Qing Dynasty described the beautiful scenery of the Xunshan Pagoda in “Oujiang Zhuzhi Ci”: “Xunji Mountain’s top tower has a shadow tip, and the sparse forest obliquely hangs the moon’s slender fibers. At that time, I heard that the crane in the cloud was heard in the Qing Dynasty, and the white jade toad once lived in the flying fairy.” According to Wang Zheng of the Ming Dynasty, it was written. According to the records in the “Xunji Mountain Tower Building Records” and the inscriptions on the surviving pagoda bricks, the pagoda was first built in the Song Dynasty and was built several times later. Xunshan Pagoda collapsed in 1974 after more than a hundred years of ups and downs. Fortunately, Mr. Shao Du, a senior photographer in Wenzhou, took pictures of the ancient pagoda of Mount Xun in 1944. At the beginning of the 21st century, in order to restore historical sites, Wenzhou rebuilt the Xunshan Pagoda on the original pagoda base, and it was completed in October 2004. The new pagoda is 35.35 meters high. It is a Ming-style brick pagoda with seven floors imitating pavilions, with six eaves flying up and down. In the new Wenzhou where skyscrapers are towering today, this tower is inconspicuous.

The World Trade Center is located on Jiefang South Road, Lucheng District, Wenzhou City. It started construction in 2001 and was capped in 2008. Its height of 333 meters was once the tallest building in Zhejiang, and it is a new Wenzhou landmark building. There is a certain distance between the World Trade Center and the Xunshan Tower. After the completion, the “two towers” seem to be irrelevant. But looking at it from a certain angle in the Wenzhou Tea Garden Community, the two buildings overlap in appearance, and the twin towers are integrated into one, presenting a magnificent view. Especially in the night, the harmony between the cold Xunshan Tower and the towering golden World Trade Center, showing the perfect fit of traditional style and modernization, has to be said to be a miracle in the architectural world. I don’t know whether the designers of the two buildings did it on purpose or it was a match made in heaven.

In the eyes of the world, the architectural design with the most controversial ending and the most fascinating is the glass pyramid of the Louvre. IM Pei caused an uproar in France when he designed a new extension for the Louvre. Regarding I.M. Pei’s idea of ​​building a glass pyramid in the courtyard of the Louvre Museum, a classic work of classicism, the French believed that both the Louvre Museum and the pyramid would be destroyed, and 90% of Parisians opposed it. As I.M. Pei said, during the thirteen years of the expansion of the Louvre, the time of controversy accounted for two years. In early 1984, when I.M. Pei submitted the pyramid plan “Diamond” to the Supreme Committee of Historic Monuments, the feedback he got was: this huge broken thing was just a fake diamond. Fortunately, I.M. Pei’s design was adopted in the end. Today, this diamond with a modern style is standing upside down in front of the historic classical building, shining brilliantly, and the modern and the traditional complement each other.

Coincidentally, the Cervantes Monument in Spain is also an excellent design. In Madrid, where there are many high-rise buildings, how to avoid the surrounding high-rise buildings is a difficult problem in order to build a monument to commemorate Cervantes. The final result is this tall monument built of thick stones, not only does not conflict with the modern buildings behind, but the buildings behind it set off the monument well. The black bronze statues of Don Quixote and his servant Sancho in the front are about to emerge, breaking the dullness of the monument. The pool in front of the monument is reminiscent of an ancient Chinese poem: ask how the canal can be so clear.

When it comes to Yiwan Pool, we have to mention the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing. How daring it is to build a giant egg in Tiananmen Square, opposite the Forbidden City. And that bay of water gently dissipated the coldness of the reinforced concrete. Under the light of the National Center for the Performing Arts, it presents a dreamlike reflection, which is the image pursued by many photographers. “Ask how can the canal be clear like this, for the source of flowing water.” Art comes from life and is higher than life. The appearance of the National Center for the Performing Arts of China well interprets this ancient poem.

Halfway through the US, when a friend suggested I go to Chicago, I didn’t think much of it. Chicago has many high-rise buildings and is known as “the hometown of skyscrapers”. I didn’t come to see skyscrapers. Unexpectedly, after arriving in Chicago, it was completely beyond my expectation that this big city is not that big city. It is also a big city with skyscrapers, but Chicago has a beautiful skyline. Walking on Michigan Avenue, I started to feel a little dazed, as if I was walking on Chang’an Avenue in Beijing. After calming down, I found that Michigan Avenue and Chang’an Avenue are both beautiful. On one side of Michigan Avenue are high-rise buildings, and on the other side is the beautiful Lake Michigan, with white sails and seagulls flying.

Many buildings in our country are neither foreign nor native, nondescript, tall and ugly. Many beautiful gardens and ancient buildings are submerged in high-rise buildings, unable to show their original charm. In fact, as long as designers consider the surrounding environment more and combine the ancient charm with modernization, the tradition and modernity will be perfectly matched. The perfect overlap of Wenzhou Xunshan Tower and World Trade Center is a good example.

Source: Wenzhou Daily

Original Title: The Perfect Fit of Tradition and Modernity, Viewing the Overlapping of the Xunshan Tower and the World Trade Center

Author: Lin Na

This article is transferred from: Wenzhou News Network 66wz.com