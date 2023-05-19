The perfect man in “King the Land” is actually a “novice in love”! Once said to Yuna: “You are definitely not my type”, Li Junhao proposed “to have dinner” and was rejected XD – KSD 韩星网(Korean drama)

korean drama



Hui

2023-05-19T10:30:00+08:00

Li Junhao jumped off the plane, the editor actually thought of Zhong Chuan’s father in “Oolong Police Station”! XD

JTBC’s new weekend drama “King the Land”, which is expected to premiere on the 17th of next month (June), will describe Goo Won, the heir to the chaebol who can’t stand a fake smile, and a small employee who always keeps a cheerful smile even if he doesn’t want to laugh because of his professional relationship. A romantic comedy where Cheon Saron meets and can really laugh together. Starring Lee Junho and Yoon Ah.

advertise

In the latest trailer, it is revealed that Goo Won, the heir to the chaebol, has nothing he wants and hates fighting for it. He can only smile “fake smiles” without a smile on his face, and he hates other people’s smiles, and even has vicious remarks like “If you laugh again, you will be fired”. (Run’e scolding Li Junhao’s expression is so funny XD)

Chen Sun Kyu, who has starred in popular works such as the movie “Chicken Must Be Lost”, also came to play a role. He pointed out Gu Yuan’s question: “You can tell at a glance, you are a newbie in love! You have no sense of humor and no sense, so you can’t talk about it.” In love!” Goo Won, who was wearing an apron and squatting on the ground, said, “Why did tears come out?”

Ju Yuan excitedly said to Sharon: “Even if you are reborn, you are definitely not my type!” (Yun’e’s aggrieved expression looks like a puppy dog!) However, this woman gradually attracted Ju Yuan’s attention. He even proposed a “dinner invitation”, and of course, Sharon rejected it~

(Source: [email protected])

(Source: [email protected])

▲It depends on how many times Li Junhao will “fake smile”. ． ． (The corners of the editor’s mouth are also gradually losing control hahaha)

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved

related news