On the afternoon of January 1, 2023, when the New Year's bell was still ringing, Shen Yun, the "World's No. 1 Show", performed at the San Jose Performing Arts Center ( Center for the Performing Arts ended perfectly, kicking off an exciting new year in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The performance that day was Shen Yun New Era Art Troupe’s sixth and final performance in San Jose this season. However, from January 4th to 16th, Shen Yun New Era Troupe will continue to perform in San Francisco and Berkeley for the eagerly awaited Bay Area fans.

San Jose (San Jose) is located in the south of the San Francisco Bay Area. It has the reputation of “Silicon Valley Capital” and is one of the most important high-tech industrial technology areas in the United States.

Shen Yun’s six performances in San Jose not only attracted managers from Apple, Google, and rocket companies, company presidents, government commissioners, painters, doctors, and other mainstream elites from all walks of life; A bright light that guides hope, attracting Chinese people to watch it.

Many mainland immigrants came with relatives and friends. They are “deeply honored” to be able to enjoy the performance of Shen Yun, “hope the whole world can watch it”, “more Chinese people can see it”; Win glory”; and the audience “prayed for the affected family members in mainland China“.

Shen Yun’s “Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance” Chinese doctors were moved to tears

John Ing, a Chinese doctor from mainland China, was moved to tears watching Shen Yun. He said, “(Shen Yun showed) our ancient and modern times. I went through the ‘Cultural Revolution’, and I felt deeply. When there was no light (in the performance), I shed tears myself.”

Ing said that he watched the programs of The Epoch Times and NTD TV every day, learned about Shen Yun performances through the media, and asked his wife to buy Shen Yun tickets to watch together.

Ing praised Shen Yun’s performance, “It’s very good, I think it’s very good, and the level is very high. The director is good, the actors are good, they are all very good. Especially the dance skills are very high. The actors really put in a lot of effort and danced very high. The legs are really not easy, and most people can’t do it.” “The story is very good, the music is also very good, and the arrangement of the sky is very good. This is the first time I have seen it.”

Ing highly praised the traditional Chinese culture shown in the performance. He said: “Traditional culture is the beginning of human beings and their nature is good. I believe this, so we must be kind to people and carry forward our thousands of years of history and culture.” He praised, “(Shen Yun’s) ‘Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance’ is very good.”

Ing has a deep feeling for Shen Yun to show the culture before the Communist Party. “The Communist Party is a powerful force. It is not a human being at all, but a beast. It makes people oppress each other and is very cruel to people.” He lamented, “Shen Yun performances can inspire people’s kindness, sublimate their humanity, and let people know how to be human. , how to treat people, and what this society should be like.”

Ing finally said: “I will introduce it to the Chinese community and tell them that this (Shen Yun) is very good and worth watching. Tell them that this performance is good for artistry and teaching people to behave, everything is good.”

Believers of the Chinese church thank Shen Yun for “bringing glory to the Chinese people”

“I applauded desperately over there,” Ms. Zhao Shuang, a Chinese in the Bay Area, praised. “I like Shen Yun very much. Shen Yun is great, especially in front of foreigners. It reflects our traditional Chinese culture. I think it is very good and very pride!”

Zhao Shuang watched the performance with friends from the church. She said, “The scenery (high-tech dynamic sky) is very attractive to me, and the dance is also very beautiful. I haven’t watched enough.”

Zhao Shuang is very grateful to Shen Yun artists for their hard work and for their selfless dedication to promoting traditional Chinese culture. “Shen Yun artists have worked very hard, they must have paid a lot, and they are also honoring us Chinese.” She said.

She was particularly impressed by the men’s dance, “I like the men’s dance very much, full of masculinity; the women’s dance is also very good. I think it is very good and I like it very much. I applaud desperately over there. I feel like a Chinese In the United States, being able to see traditional Chinese culture in a foreign country makes me feel that they are really amazing.”

Zhao Shuang is from Shanghai and came to the United States 10 years ago to study for her children. She also liked to dance when she was in middle school and university in China. She said that after seeing the introduction of Shen Yun performances at the end of the year, she wanted to see them. Today, friends from the church fulfilled her dream.

There are many stories of gods and Buddhas saving lives in Shen Yun performances. Zhao Shuang said, “I think (Shen Yun’s show) that people are in touch with God is very good. I am also opposed to atheism and evolution. I think everyone should have faith, and this society will be good. Right? I think , many people now are (lost) because of lack of faith.”

Zhao Shuang also specially took some materials about Shen Yun performances, and she expressed that she would strongly recommend Shen Yun to her friends.

Mainland Immigrants Praise Shen Yun: The Whole World Should Come and Watch

“It’s really different from what I imagined, and it’s different from the (performance) I watched before. I like Shen Yun performance very much!” Ms. Xu, a mainland immigrant, said, “The dance is beautiful and the story is impressive. From it, I can learn about China. A lot of history, and I hope my parents can come and see it too.”

Watching Shen Yun for the first time, she said, “The whole story reminds me of many stories I read when I was a child, such as “Journey to the West” and so on. Then there are some history, I sometimes listen to the elders, but I never really learn “After watching the performance, I found that there are many hidden histories that I should continue to learn and explore.”

“I think Shen Yun can help Chinese people understand China‘s long history and traditional culture.” Ms. Xu appreciated Shen Yun artists’ efforts to restore traditional culture. I think they should continue to do so.”

“Shen Yun’s performance was completely beyond my expectations.” The skills of the Shen Yun performers amazed her. “The dance is very beautiful. Every time I see them writhing, I think oh my god, they can do that kind of beautiful split… …It can be seen that their foundation is very deep.”

Knowing that Shen Yun could not perform in mainland China, Ms. Xu expressed deep regret, “It’s a pity that mainland China does not support this kind of dance. I think this kind of dance should be watched by the whole world, so that everyone can know how profound Chinese culture is. It is a pity that China has a lot of history covered up by the Chinese government.”

Ms. Xu, who was born and raised in Shanghai, was deeply moved when she saw the scene of the Bund in Shanghai. What kind of cognition about life and the environment in which you live.”

Referring to the lyrics of the Shen Yun songs, Ms. Xu said, “I appreciate that concept very much.” She also said, “I really like the technical background of the projector (dynamic sky screen), I think it is very creative.”

On the stage, Falun Dafa practitioners were persecuted because of their beliefs. Ms. Xu expressed deep regret, “I know this is a very sensitive topic in China. It is also a good opportunity for the general audience to understand these aspects.”

After watching the performance, Ms. Xu bought Zhuan Falun in the hall. She said, “I am very interested in “Zhuan Falun”. I have never heard of it, so I want to read it and find out why Everyone is asking why China (the Communist Party) won’t allow these books to be published.”

