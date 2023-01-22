Home Entertainment The performance is too explosive! AMD “Genoa” EPYC 9654 becomes the fastest CPU in PassMark
The performance is too explosive! AMD “Genoa” EPYC 9654 becomes the fastest CPU in PassMark

The performance is too explosive! AMD “Genoa” EPYC 9654 becomes the fastest CPU in PassMark

As reported by videoCards, the PassMark database has now been updated with AMD’s latest Zen4 desktop CPUs.

AMD’s first “Genoa” processor is now included in the PassMark “High-End CPU” ranking.EPYC 9654 is a 96-core processor based on AMD’s latest Zen4 architecture with 192 threads. This is currently AMD’s flagship EPYC processor.

The CPU officially offers a base clock of 2.4GHz, boosted to 3.7GHz. So it’s not as fast clockwise as the Threadripper 5990WX which boosts to 4.5GHz,But with a higher core count, this EPYC CPU can easily exceed 100K points,Outperformed all other processors in the ranking.

The EPYC 9654 is faster than the 64-core EPYC 7773X based on the Zen3 Milan-X architecture. Genoa CPU scored 124K points, 36.8% faster than Milan-X. It’s also twice as fast as the Core i9-13900KS consumer-grade CPU released earlier this month, with 24 cores and a 6 GHz maximum clock.

AMD EPYC 9654 in the high-end CPU ranking, source: PassMark

Released in November last year, this Genoa processor is based on the updated Zen4 architecture and officially offers a 14% increase in IPC over its successor. The new CPU family requires an entirely new platform, with new SP5 sockets and DDR5-4800 memory support.

AMD is already working on the Genoa-X series, which will launch later this year.The series will come with up to 96 Zen4 cores and, as confirmed by AMD, the L3 cache size will exceed 1GB.

