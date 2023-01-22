As reported by videoCards, the PassMark database has now been updated with AMD’s latest Zen4 desktop CPUs.

AMD’s first “Genoa” processor is now included in the PassMark “High-End CPU” ranking.EPYC 9654 is a 96-core processor based on AMD’s latest Zen4 architecture with 192 threads. This is currently AMD’s flagship EPYC processor.

The CPU officially offers a base clock of 2.4GHz, boosted to 3.7GHz. So it’s not as fast clockwise as the Threadripper 5990WX which boosts to 4.5GHz,But with a higher core count, this EPYC CPU can easily exceed 100K points,Outperformed all other processors in the ranking.

The EPYC 9654 is faster than the 64-core EPYC 7773X based on the Zen3 Milan-X architecture. Genoa CPU scored 124K points, 36.8% faster than Milan-X. It’s also twice as fast as the Core i9-13900KS consumer-grade CPU released earlier this month, with 24 cores and a 6 GHz maximum clock.

AMD EPYC 9654 in the high-end CPU ranking, source: PassMark

Released in November last year, this Genoa processor is based on the updated Zen4 architecture and officially offers a 14% increase in IPC over its successor. The new CPU family requires an entirely new platform, with new SP5 sockets and DDR5-4800 memory support.

AMD is already working on the Genoa-X series, which will launch later this year.The series will come with up to 96 Zen4 cores and, as confirmed by AMD, the L3 cache size will exceed 1GB.