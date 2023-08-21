The perfumes of the world in a multisensory exhibition

Listen to the audio version of the article

Smells and perfumes are always around us, they condition our life and our memory. The sense of smell that perceives them is a primitive sense and is much more important than we imagine: it is the basis of the attraction and feeling we have with the world around us. The sense of smell stimulates our memory and influences our judgement: the fragrance of a place, the aroma of a food, the perfume of a body.

«Smelling the world – I perfumes of the world» is the title of the exhibition of the photographer Alessandro Gandolfi. A multi-sensory exhibition to be experienced and perceived with all the senses, which originates from a report by National Geographic Italia published in February 2023, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Italian edition. The exhibition, promoted by the Department of Culture of the Municipality of Savigliano (Cuneo) and by Múses – European Academy of Essences, will be inaugurated on 22 September 2023 in Savigliano.

Curated by Parallelozero, in collaboration with Chiara Massimello and Múses, the exhibition will be set up between Palazzo Taffini, headquarters of Múses, and the adjacent 17th-century Palazzo Muratori Cravetta, connected to each other by the evocative Garden of the Senses. 80 large-format color images, the result of a documentation work that lasted over a year, will tell the story of smell around the world between different places, people and situations.

Among the photographs, the novelty of the installation will be the olfactory touch points, designed to tell the “essence of the project”, ie the intrinsic nature of a place through its specific fragrance: its essence, in fact. A unique and suggestive presentation, in which the perfumes will evoke the atmospheres told in the images of Gandolfi.

Videos and sound stimuli will enrich the exhibition, guaranteeing a fully inclusive approach and a multi-sensory visit experience. Suitable for everyone, the itinerary of the exhibition is suggestive and stimulating even for children.

