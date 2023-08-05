The Peruvian Army reports alleged food poisoning of 100 soldiers

LIMA (AP) — The Peruvian Army reported Friday that 100 soldiers were taken to a Lima hospital after suffering severe stomach pains due to suspected food poisoning.

In an official statement, the Army said that the alleged mass poisoning occurred the day before in the 503 battalion that works in a barracks in the Peruvian capital. 23 soldiers were still hospitalized on Friday night in the military hospital due to dehydration.

The Peruvian newspaper La República published on its website a video showing several soldiers sitting in wheelchairs with gestures of pain. Others received IV fluid.

Defense Minister Jorge Chávez visited several interned soldiers and then told the press that an investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the alleged poisoning.

It is not the first time that soldiers of the Peruvian Army have been intoxicated after receiving their food. In 2009, some 80 soldiers ended up in a hospital in the Piura region, in northern Peru, after presenting symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

