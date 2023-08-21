The Phantom of the Opera Takes the Stage: Shanghai Ballet’s Groundbreaking Interpretation of a Literary Classic

Shanghai Ballet’s “The Phantom of the Opera” Wows Audiences with Unique Ballet Interpretation of Classic Novel

A groundbreaking production of “The Phantom of the Opera” by Shanghai Ballet has taken center stage at the National Center for the Performing Arts. This adaptation of Gaston Leroux’s iconic novel marks the first full-time ballet interpretation of a literary classic on a global scale.

“The Phantom of the Opera” has captivated audiences since its publication in 1911, with numerous adaptations in various art forms, most notably the immensely popular musical. However, the Chinese artists behind this production have added their own unique touch to the classic IP.

A highly international team of talented artists collaborated to bring this ballet to life. British choreographer Derek Dean, composer Carol Davies (known for scoring the BBC version of “Pride and Prejudice”), and costume designer Matthew Byrne Rez Brotherston (whose works include “Swan Lake” and “Mamma Mia!”) joined forces with lighting designer Howard Harrison and multimedia designer Nina Dunn to create a magnificent and fantastical stage world. Set in the lavish and vibrant Belle Epoque-era Paris of the late 19th century, the ballet follows the rise of ballet star Kirsten and her encounter with the enigmatic and possessive “Phantom.”

The stage presentation of “The Phantom of the Opera” is nothing short of impeccable. From the monotonous rehearsal hall to the grand opera house, the ever-changing scenery, lighting, and multimedia images intertwine to create a visually stunning experience. The neoclassical dramatic ballet perfectly balances horror and beauty, cruelty and innocence, and coldness and heat.

While the soundtrack composed by Carlo Davis for the dance drama shines with its own brilliance, incorporating the iconic arias from the musical, it also showcases smooth and beautiful melodies that support the story’s twists and turns. This gives the characters, such as the tormented “Phantom” and the resilient yet gentle Christine, distinct personalities.

Described as a “neoclassical dramatic ballet,” “The Phantom of the Opera” places a strong emphasis on both the dancer’s physical and emotional performance. The ballet showcases impressive technical skills through classical pas de deux and other dance sequences, elevating the appreciation of ballet art. However, some viewers have noted that certain “showing skills” passages lacked a certain finesse, suggesting room for improvement for the young Chinese dancers.

While the performance of Wu Husheng, who plays the role of the “Phantom” and serves as the chief actor of Shanghai Ballet, demonstrated exceptional ability in interpreting and embodying the character, some viewers felt that a standout dance sequence for the core character was missing. Additionally, some dance passages, such as the rooftop scene where Christine and her lover exchange heartfelt feelings, may benefit from further refinement, as audience feedback suggests that it slowed down the pace of the first half.

Nevertheless, the ballet “The Phantom of the Opera” remains a work worthy of recognition. It showcases impressive aesthetic construction and successfully delivers a Chinese interpretation of a world classic. Shanghai Ballet’s triumphant production continues to captivate audiences and further establishes the company as a leader in the ballet world.

