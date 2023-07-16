the phenomenon of portraying them in series and books

SSeries like “Succession” and “The White Lotus” or the award-winning novel by Argentine Hernán Diaz, “Fortuna” aim to recreate the customs and private life of the upper classes to enable, from fiction, a window to wealth.

The boom around “Succession”, the HBO series that tells how the patriarch Logan Roy, a kind of avatar of Rupert Murdoch, transmitted his legacy to his three children -the ambitious Kendall, the cold Roman and the Machiavellian Shiv- told in his four seasons with advisers to ensure the characters moved the way someone with an $18 billion net worth would.

The series transcends the mere satire of millionaires to explore, with some curiosity, the existence of beings completely alien to reality. In the opening stages of the fourth season, Logan (often the most reasonable in terms of “down-to-earth” though ruthless with his own) questions the nature of people in order to understand his own media business and online communication. He is torn between numbers, facts and figures without being able to find an answer, while a low-level employee watches him in astonishment. Logan calls this employee “friend”, perhaps because he is one of the few people who does not seek to take advantage of his millions.

Between urgent New York helicopter rides, private planes, luxury wardrobes, houses in expensive locations around the world, the series’ characters move casually through unusual wealth, as if it were merely a backdrop.



Is it a credible reproduction of that 1% that represents the richest on the planet? Mariana Heredia, who has a PhD in Sociology from the École des Hautes Études in Paris and who has been working on the subject of Argentine elites for two decades, was not captivated by the series. “I found it cartoonish because it bets on very sordid and unpleasant, totalizing characters,” says the researcher and points out that, more than a class, it portrays the specific sector that runs large corporations in a globalized world.

“There are many rich people who have gotten rid of productive businesses because they are not interested in organizing their lives around that,” warns Heredia, who is the author of “The 99% against the 1%? Why the obsession with the rich is useless to combat inequality” (Siglo XXI), a book full of scenes and testimonies about the upper classes of our country. The author rescues an interesting point from the series: the way in which he portrays the transfer of charisma in family businesses, a point that can be read outside the sphere of large corporations and transferred, for example, as a question to politics to think about the legacy of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner or Mauricio Macri. “The logic of the successions of power does not imply only business”, she maintains.

When analyzing the lack of gray in the series’ characters, he recovers the work of the American sociologist Rachel Sherman, who in her book “Unesy Street” held interviews with 50 of the richest families in New York to portray the concern of millionaires from the big city for “being reasonable” and even the anxiety they often feel for not being able to raise their children in more pluralistic contexts.

Does the world that “Succession” builds propose us to escape from our reality? Communications doctor Celeste Wagner, professor at the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida, warns that we are talking about “escapist” consumption when audiences want to distance themselves from their most direct material reality, be it the stress of their work , your daily routine, or simply the familiar”.

“In general, many people are attracted to being able to immerse themselves in a different world, even for a few hours,” he explains.

He considers that the universe of the rich and powerful in general has been over-represented on television, especially on television in the United States. “There are fewer and fewer series about the life of the working class and, if there are, they are usually invaded by messages from the American dream, overcoming or romanticizing suffering.”

He explains that consuming entertainment to get sad or to cry is something that many people find pleasurable, in general those are emotional regulation decisions that people make consciously. “In research interviews, people tell you very clearly how they choose content based on what emotional state they want to be in and what emotional state they want to avoid. In this sense, many people do not find it entertaining to watch television that inquires a lot about the economic difficulties of lower-class families”.

For this reason, spying on the lives of the rich usually arouses either curiosity, because it is a world unknown to most, or also something aspirational: many people enjoy seeing the life they would like to live”, he explains.

However, he believes that something particular is happening with the HBO series and agrees with Heredia that it is fueled by a stereotype: “I don’t think there is much of an aspirational consumption among its audiences, because the life we ​​see reflected is a life without real affections. , of irrepressible greed and a lack of happiness in almost all the characters. There is something pleasurable about seeing the supposed top in pieces. After all, one finishes watching each episode confirming a recurring stereotype on television: that the rich are morally corrupt, unhappy and even evil (and therefore the rest of us are not so bad). In some way, this reinforces the status quo because it generates a moral division between those above and those below and therefore to be ‘good’ is to stay below”.

Other series like “The White Lotus”, also from HBO, choose to represent the life of the richest on the b-side, with scenes of vacations or relaxation.

“’The White Lotus’ is aesthetically and thematically very different from ‘Succession’ but it also uses the representation of wealth as something rotten and above all sad: unhappy families, spoiled children, superficial ties, frivolity, loneliness and, of course, death and crime. In that sense, they are not really very different in how they represent society and how they can make audiences feel”, reflects Wagner.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, recommended by Barack Obama and the New York Times, the novel “Fortuna” by Hernán Diaz broke sales records with a story with a polyphonic structure that explores capitalism and the world of finance. To get into that world, the author adopted his vocabulary and historically documented it.

“I was interested in the fact that the novel dealt mainly with financial capital, which is abstract capital, which, to quote from the book, is the capital that begets capital, that begets capital, that begets capital. The incestuous genealogies of capital. I was interested in that more than a fortune that it was rooted in merchandise, tangible goods, services because in financial capital an inversely proportional relationship is seen between financial value and social value. That is to say, there is not, in general, a construction of social value”, Diaz recounted during his visit to the Book Fair to present the novel.

The writer’s bet goes a little further than the representations made by “Succession” and “The White Lotus” because he is encouraged to “whitewash” that if money is fiction, the dynamics of social relationships are also, to the extent in which money determines them and crystallizes them into classes, roles, accesses, privileges and status. Perhaps the adaptation of the book in serial format with the actress Kate Winslet can show some of the nuances that are still missing to know (without prejudice) how the owners of great fortunes live.





