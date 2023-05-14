Consumption, fashion, avant-garde art, rock, eroticism, and gastronomy had a particularly attentive witness in Buenos Aires between the late 60s and the late 90s. Carlos Fadigati recorded trends, characters, and transformations during that period. cultural as an advertising photographer and specialized magazines. Over time, this visual memory takes the form of a book: Fadi, sensitive material, an autobiography published in Barcelona, ​​where he lives.

“The photographer is somehow a writer, both need to be motivated by a story that goes through them”, says Fadigati. In his case, the first images come from a family album and the story refers to his father, chef in large hotels in Italy and Switzerland and head of departure at the Tea Room restaurant in the Gath & Chaves stores in Buenos Aires, who introduced him to the once in the world of cooking and photography, when he gave her a Kodak Fiesta camera.

Fadigati was born in Rome in 1946 and emigrated with his parents to Argentina in 1952. At the age of 14, when he was already taking photos of his neighbors in Ciudadela, he began his profession as an assistant to a wedding, portrait and social photographer at the Flores neighborhood. The decisive chapter of his training took place starting in 1963 in the studio of Alberto Migone and Pablo Izquierdo, where important agencies and large companies attended. “My apprenticeship – like that of all those of my generation – resembled that of the apprentices of the Renaissance. Everything came from our teachers, from those who had already come a long way in the profession, ”he recalls in Sensitive Material.

Fadigati opens his archive of images and in the story he alternates personal anecdotes with reflections on photography and its transformations. Before the advent of digital technology, “only a few photographers skilled in darkroom magic” knew about the more complicated lab techniques and image-enhancing strategies that advertising valued. Among the tricks she reveals are the use of doubles to compose characters and tapes to enhance the breasts in female nudes.

In the opening chapter of Sensitive Material, Fadigati reconstructs the creation of the image of a chocolate brand. The mission consisted of obtaining something impossible by the laws of physics: the splashing effect of an object at the moment of immersion in a liquid, in the case of a chocolate strawberry that had to be simulated in latex paint. It was one of the first gigantographies to be appreciated in Buenos Aires, when there was no news about Photoshop.

Jorge Romero Brest, Marta Minujín and the Di Tella movement, BA Rock, Egle Martin for the almanac of a tire brand, Ante Garmaz and his models in fashion shows, among others, posed for Fadigati’s camera. “Photography went from being mainly a documentalist of social, family, civil or war life, to becoming a way of interpreting people’s daily life,” he affirms, regarding the changes in the 70s. Publicity appropriated it. The photographic image went from being illustrative to communicating in itself”.

Among these transformations, the production of Fadigati coincided with the emergence of gastronomy. He worked with Gato Dumas – “he took the cook out of the kitchen and exhibited him with dignity, a figure who until then did not enjoy any prestige” – and with Ramiro Rodríguez Pardo, among other chefs, he registered pioneering pubs and restaurants such as Drugstore, La Chimére and Clark’s and for twelve years he did the cover photography for Cuisine & Vins, the magazine of Miguel Brascó and Lucila Goto.

In his work for Status, the “men’s magazine” directed by Brascó, he photographed personalities and politicians and faced a new challenge: to take erotic photography in times of the military dictatorship. “You couldn’t publish a total nude, because they censored it. The nudes were rather suggestive, because you didn’t have to see anything”, recalls Fadigati.

It was another specialty: “I liked nude photographs and I had a good relationship with the models who attended the studio. Then he would ask them if they wanted to pose and he did not miss the opportunity to photograph those who agreed. This is how I came to have a number of nude images in stock. The opportunity was given to sell them abroad through a friend who did commercials and often traveled to Central America where these types of photos with the beautiful Argentine women were highly valued”.

The programs and applications available even on the web solve today what previously required years of work and knowledge about chemicals, processes, types of paper, enlargers and lenses. Given the novelty, however, “what Cortázar said is true”: the charm of photography consists in what appears unexpectedly and to capture it you need an eye capable of presenting the unusual.

Technology doesn’t solve the matter either. “Professional photographers today face new challenges imposed by a market that demands more and more images that move and satisfy avid eyes,” says Fadigati. And to prove it, he takes another impossible image out of the gallery, that of the cork shot by the sparkling wine and the splash of liquid near the bottle’s spout. “There is no human eye that can observe that moment”, but there are photographers capable of creating the illusion.