The photography award was awarded to AI-generated images, and the winners revealed the truth and refused to accept the award-DoNews

DoNews reported on April 18 that recently, a photographer won an award in a world-renowned photography award, but he voluntarily admitted that his work was an image generated by artificial intelligence and refused to accept the award.

According to foreign media reports quoted by NetEase Technology, German artist Boris Eldagsen’s black and white portrait photography work “PSEUDOMNESIA: The Electricia” (PSEUDOMNESIA: The Electricia) won the 2023 Sony World Photography Awards in the creative category . However, Eldason admitted on his personal website that this work was actually generated by artificial intelligence, rather than traditional photography.

According to the official press release, the winning entry is “an impressive black-and-white portrait of two women from different eras, reminiscent of the visual language of 1940s family portraits.” However, Eldarson revealed truth and refused to accept the award.

“I entered as a cheeky monkey to test whether the competition was ready for AI imagery. They weren’t,” Eldarson wrote, calling for an open discussion among the global photography community on what photography is , what photography is not, and whether the photography umbrella is big enough to allow AI imagery to join in.

Eldarson said that he has been engaged in photography for 30 years, and recently began to use artificial intelligence for artistic creation. He writes that the winning entry was generated using his extensive photographic knowledge through a complex interplay of rapid engineering design, image restoration, and image extension techniques.

A spokesman for World Photography said that while the judges knew AI was used to create the image, they understood it was a “co-creation” with AI and that Eldarson had “deliberately” misled them.

The spokesperson said: “The creative category of the open competition welcomes various experimental image-making methods, such as cyanography, radiography, and cutting-edge digital technology practices.” They believe that after communicating with Eldason, His entry was supported by his own assurance that his entry met the creative criteria.

The World Photography Organization initially even planned a Q&A with Eldason, but later “suspended our engagement with the artist” and the winning entry was removed from the contest website “in accordance with his wishes,” the spokesman said.

“We recognize the importance of this topic and its impact on image-making today. We look forward to exploring this topic further through various channels and programs, and welcome conversations around it,” the spokesperson said, adding that while The artificial intelligence element is relevant to the artistic context of image production, but the creative category has been and will continue to be a platform for supporting photographers and artists to demonstrate excellence in the medium.

This isn’t the first time an AI-generated image has won an art award. Last year, the top prize in the Colorado State Fair’s fine art competition was awarded to an image generated using artificial intelligence, sparking debate among many artists about whether an AI-generated image should be honored.