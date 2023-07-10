The photos of Wanda, Mauro and their children at the Martín Fierro 2023

Wanda Nara comes with an outstanding career in Argentine television, and established her recent work in the medium by taking the Martín Fierro revelation for her performance in Who is the mask?

She attended the 2023 awards gala accompanied by her husband, Mauro, and their daughters: Francesca and Isabella.

Also of his children with Maxi López: Valentino, Constantino and Benedicto.

In her thank you speech, Wanda mentioned all of them and also her sister Zaira and her mother, Nora Colosimo: “The first one who believed in me.”

Look at the photos of Wanda and her family at the Martín Fierro:

Wanda, Mauro and their family at the Martín Fierro 2023. (Courtesy Martín Fierro Awards)Wanda, Mauro and their family at the Martín Fierro 2023. (Courtesy Martín Fierro Awards)Wanda at the Martín Fierro 2023. (Courtesy Martín Fierro Awards)Wanda , Mauro and their family at the Martín Fierro 2023. (Courtesy Martín Fierro Awards)Wanda, Mauro and their family at the Martín Fierro 2023. (Courtesy Martín Fierro Awards)

