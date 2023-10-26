Home » The photos with which Pampita denied the rumors of separation from Roberto García Moritán
Entertainment

The photos with which Pampita denied the rumors of separation from Roberto García Moritán

by admin
The photos with which Pampita denied the rumors of separation from Roberto García Moritán

Pampita and Roberto García Moritán They were shown publicly, after rumors of separation. She saw them very happy and the model herself ruled out a breakup in the relationship.

The speculations of a possible separation between Pampita and the economist had arisen after the move that the model had announced days ago in PH, We Can Talk.

In the program, Pampita had assured that she had to move of his apartment because the rent had increased. ANDThese statements sparked rumors.

However The couple took it upon themselves to deny the speculations and they appeared together publicly at an event to which Pampita was invited.

Pampita’s message on networks: “We are better than ever”

In social networks Pampita also shared a post by journalist Gustavo Méndez in which he confirmed that The couple with Roberto García Moritán was “better than ever.”

«Pampita and Moritán They are not separated. I spoke with Roberto and he told me: “We are better than ever.” I’m glad that’s the case. Long live love! Always to the sources. Good night,” the journalist had written on his Instagram account. The message was replicated by Pampita on your social network.


See also  50th anniversary of the reconsecration of our church — Benedictine Nuns of the Bl. Sacrament

You may also like

Fostering Creativity and Cultivating Talent: An Exclusive Interview...

Why Nicole Neumann’s daughters would not want to...

Imelda Tuñón, Widow of Julián Figueroa, Addresses Speculations...

Waste and working conditions are the issues to...

The Light of the White Tower: A Captivating...

Dance teacher was reported for alleged abuse of...

Isabella García Manzo Returns to El Salvador to...

Salvatore Ferragamo, the shoemaker to the stars, turns...

Team Up to Watch Missed Classics in Scheduled...

Rodrigo De Loredo: “I am going to go...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy