The photos with which Pampita denied the rumors of separation from Roberto García Moritán

Pampita and Roberto García Moritán They were shown publicly, after rumors of separation. She saw them very happy and the model herself ruled out a breakup in the relationship.

The speculations of a possible separation between Pampita and the economist had arisen after the move that the model had announced days ago in PH, We Can Talk.

In the program, Pampita had assured that she had to move of his apartment because the rent had increased. ANDThese statements sparked rumors.

However The couple took it upon themselves to deny the speculations and they appeared together publicly at an event to which Pampita was invited.

Pampita’s message on networks: “We are better than ever”

In social networks Pampita also shared a post by journalist Gustavo Méndez in which he confirmed that The couple with Roberto García Moritán was “better than ever.”

«Pampita and Moritán They are not separated. I spoke with Roberto and he told me: “We are better than ever.” I’m glad that’s the case. Long live love! Always to the sources. Good night,” the journalist had written on his Instagram account. The message was replicated by Pampita on your social network.





Share this: Facebook

X

