The creator of the phenomenal IP Baby Shark – The Pinkfong Company, a global home entertainment company, has won the Best Creator Award at the 4th Asian Content Awards in 2022! The award recognizes outstanding original content across Asia. In addition to Peng Penghu, the popular film and television works “Squid Game” (Technical Achievement Award) and “Extraordinary Lawyer Yu Yingzhen” (Best Content Award) also won awards. Hosted by the Asian Content and Film Market Project (ACFM) under the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), the Asian Content Awards aims to encourage and recognize outstanding film and television content works on platforms such as TV, OTT and social networks. This year’s award ceremony, held at the Busan International Film Festival Theater at the Busan Film Center, is the first offline award ceremony since the outbreak of the new crown. Those present at the award ceremony include: Park Hae-soo, the star of “Squid Game”, Park Eun-bin, the heroine of “The Very Lawyer Woo Young-bin”, and other well-known people at home and abroad. A total of 12 categories were awarded. Awards, including Best Content Award, Best Actor and Actress Award, Best Newcomer Actor Award and Best Creator Award, etc. With its three original works, “Bebefinn”, “Pinkfong Wonderstar” and “Visit Dr. Hero”, Pengpenghu Company won the Best Creator Award, which affirmed Pengpenghu’s outstanding contribution to the Asian market. Among them, the latest 3D family animation “Bebefinn” is popular all over the world. Within 100 days of its launch on YouTube, its channel subscribers exceeded one million. The series “Pinkfong Wonderstar”, released in 6 languages ​​on YouTube Originals, tells the heart-warming adventure story between Peng Penghu and friends in the fantasy city, and has been enthusiastically sought after by fans around the world. “Visit Dr. Hero” helps children and families develop healthy habits through fun and educational videos. “It’s a great honor for Pengpenghu to win the Best Creator Award at the Asian Content Awards, which is inseparable from the excellent behind-the-scenes team and the support of fans around the world.” Park Han-sol, Content Creation Director of The Pinkfong Company He said, “It is of great significance to us to be able to witness the connection between people of different ages and cultural backgrounds around the world. In the future, Pengpenghu will continue to create interesting, joyful and meaningful content for An extraordinary experience for audiences of all ages around the world.” See also Camper for all tastes: 600 models to choose from The Pinkfong Company has grown into one of the most prestigious content companies in the world, creating many popular children’s IPs represented by Baby Shark and Peng Penghu. With the most viewed video in YouTube history, Baby Shark has become one of the cultural phenomenon of our time. At the same time, the baby shark “universe” is still growing: a series of TV cartoons, a world tour of the musical of the same name, interactive games, indoor theme park activities, etc., have all received unprecedented attention. This year, Pengpenghu has also been rated as one of the top 100 most influential companies in the world in 2022 by Time Magazine, which shows its extraordinary influence in the global content field. In addition to Peng Penghu, ENA TV’s “Very Lawyer Woo Young-min” won the Best Content Award, the heroine Park Eun Bin won the Best Actress Award; Netflix’s “Squid Game” won the Technical Achievement Award , the actor Park Hae Soo, one of the leading actors in the play, won the Best Supporting Actor Award. About bumper fox company The Pinkfong Company is a global family entertainment company dedicated to bringing quality and fun content experiences to families around the world, entertaining and inspiring audiences of all ages. The company continues to focus, create and share diverse styles of high-quality works, including original series of cartoons, global tours, interactive games, etc., aiming to connect audiences around the world with rich and interesting content.

