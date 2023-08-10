The Pino Hachado border crossing closed this Thursday: until when

Due to weather conditions, the Pino Hachado Border Crossing is closed since the early hours of this Thursday, reported from National Highway. It is due to the heavy snowfall that occurs in the mountains.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a yellow alert for falling and accumulation of snow, for this Monday and Tuesday June 20th.

As reported by the national body, the border crossing located on National Route 242 will be It is closed due to heavy snowfall and will remain so throughout the day.

they asked that the signaling is respected in places where the teams are working.

Pino Hachado closed this Thursday: what about Samoré

Different from the Pino Hachado International Pass, the Cardenal Antonio Samoré pass, is passable with extreme caution with sectors with rain and sleet.

In addition, they indicated that it is a area with loose animals and warned that it is necessary to carry chains and drive at a reduced speed due to the presence of operating equipment.





