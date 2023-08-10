Home » The Pino Hachado border crossing closed this Thursday: until when
Entertainment

The Pino Hachado border crossing closed this Thursday: until when

by admin
The Pino Hachado border crossing closed this Thursday: until when

Due to weather conditions, the Pino Hachado Border Crossing is closed since the early hours of this Thursday, reported from National Highway. It is due to the heavy snowfall that occurs in the mountains.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) issued a yellow alert for falling and accumulation of snow, for this Monday and Tuesday June 20th.

As reported by the national body, the border crossing located on National Route 242 will be It is closed due to heavy snowfall and will remain so throughout the day.

they asked that the signaling is respected in places where the teams are working.

Pino Hachado closed this Thursday: what about Samoré

Different from the Pino Hachado International Pass, the Cardenal Antonio Samoré pass, is passable with extreme caution with sectors with rain and sleet.

In addition, they indicated that it is a area with loose animals and warned that it is necessary to carry chains and drive at a reduced speed due to the presence of operating equipment.


See also  Boca is interested in two players trained in the Belgrano youth academy

You may also like

Tapestry, parent of Coach, buys Capri, owner of...

Complicated Thursday: Roca train workers will cut the...

Massa, Bullrich and Larreta suspended campaign closures, what...

Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand Collaborate for “Cement...

Instituto, with many people and few teams in...

Notoways Unveils Innovative Foams Drop Shoe: A Fully...

Gender violence: they expanded the complaint against the...

Hollywood Strike Wave: 100 Days of Industry Disruption...

Enrico Caruso at the Royal Palace

The Dr. Plottier House Museum is renovated to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy