The Pino Hachado pass closed this Tuesday due to snow accumulation and low temperatures

Product of the accumulation of snow and low temperatures, the authorities decided to close for the rest of this Tuesday transit in the Pino Hachado international passwhich connects the province of Neuquén with the neighboring country of Chile.

This was officially reported this afternoon, in a statement in which it was clarified that icing and the presence of equipment working on the road led to the interruption of the border crossing for the whole day.

The area, together with a good part of the Neuquén mountain range, It is affected by the snow storm which began in the last hours of Monday and which lasted until this past Tuesday at noon. Hours before, the Notional Weather Service (SMN) had issued an amilla alert due to the entry of a new cold front, which would bring significant snowfall to the region.

From the National Directorate of Technical Border Affairs RIO NEGRO daily reported that this Wednesday morning a new evaluation will be carried out of the meteorological conditions and the state of the road, to define the reopening or not of the circulation.

The rainstorm and the flooding of the Neuquén river continue to cause problems

In other parts of the province, in addition, several routes and bridges were affected by the rise of rivers and streams from the basin of the neuquen riverwhich due to the intense rains unleashed last week, saw its flow increased to historic levels.

This brought about the evacuation of families, as well as assistance from the Neuquén government to the affected localities, some of them even isolated due to the state of the roads and the increase in water courses.

The rainfall that fell on the province, especially in the north of Neuquén, also caused problems in the lower part of the basin, where towns such as beautiful willownear Añelo, and Good viewsSome residents located in the riverside areas had to evacuate.

In the case of the first, the Neuquén River, which at that height It is not yet regulated by the dams of the Cerros Colorados complexadvanced several meters, flooding arable areas, with farms and stalls, and also houses and buildings in the town.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

