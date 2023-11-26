The piping hot “kakioko” was so delicious! I went to see the autumn leaves![四坂亮翔ブログ]

Hello! ! ! This is Ryoto Shisaka.

It’s already cold enough to wear coats and down jackets outside.

This time, I would like to talk about the first time I went to see authentic autumn leaves.

I have only seen autumn leaves in the city, but this was my first time to see such beautiful autumn leaves!

Most of it had fallen off due to the rain and there was only a little left, but it was so beautiful that I’m glad I went!

I went there with a friend by car, and when we arrived, we were surprised at how many people there were and how cold it was so cold that my molars were shaking (lol).

The clothes I was wearing that day were thin, but it was so cold that I was shivering the whole time!

After seeing the autumn leaves, there was a food stall so we ate “kakioko” (okonomiyaki with oysters) at the food stall!

It was supposed to be very hot, but it was too cold outside, so it was just the right amount of warmth and it was delicious.

After that, I played rock-paper-scissors with my friend, and since I lost, he bought me some fries and ate them with my friend, but we were both so absorbed in eating them that we forgot to take a photo. I did…

I love nature, so I hope to go to places with beautiful nature for future shoots!

Share this: Facebook

X

