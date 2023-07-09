The PJ and JPC go out to seek the vote “house by house” in popular neighborhoods

The result of the provincial elections was a specific survey for the protagonists of the municipal elections of the city of Córdoba, on July 23. The two main alliances Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba and Juntos por el Cambio are devising a good part of their electoral strategy, based on these numbers, to feed the aspirations of their candidates for mayor: the pro-government Daniel Passerini and the opposition Rodrigo de Loredo.

In the provincial elections, the official Martín Llaryora took a difference of more than 56 thousand votes from the opposition Luis Juez in the Capital.

Much of that advantage, the already elected governor got it in the most popular neighborhoods of the Capital. But with a piece of information that has now become significant for the PJ: in those sectors, the turnout was well below the global 67% who went to vote.

There are data that the pro-government and opponents take from the forms of the final provincial scrutiny. In the 35 most populated neighborhoods of Córdoba, where 638,680 voters live, the difference in favor of the official Llaryora was 31,803 votes.

In those neighborhoods, 215,923 people did not go to vote. And the neighborhoods with the greatest absence of voters, above 20 percent, were where the PJ obtained the greatest differences (with the exception of the First section, where Luis Juez prevailed).

Boedo. Schiaretti and Llaryora, together with Passerini, at the inauguration of Sports Center number 55 for the Capital. Campana and Minister Laura Jure were present. (Córdoba municipality press)

On the other side, the radical De Loredo also looks at the same results sheets as the ruling party.

He is aware that he must improve his harvest of opposition votes in the most deprived neighborhoods of the city, where in the past radicalism, and later jucismo, were strong electorally.

Neither of the two alliances will neglect the rest of the sectors of the city. Although both admit an objective in the remaining two weeks of the campaign: to go out and look for the vote “house by house” in the most popular neighborhoods of the Capital.

no time for festivities

The newly elected governor did not have time to celebrate the tight victory in the provincial elections. Llaryora took charge of the ruling party campaign in the Capital, to shore up the electoral chances of his vice mayor Passerini, the candidate he chose to succeed him.

Last Thursday, one day after being confirmed as the successor to Governor Juan Schiaretti, the mayor of the capital called a meeting reserved for the main leaders of the PJ Capital.

In that meeting in the Municipal Palace, decorated for the celebrations of the 450th anniversary of the city, Llaryora did not walk with gray when it came to asking for “one more effort” to try to retain power, also in the Capital.

“In the provincial elections we lost between three and five points in the Capital of people who did not go to vote in the popular neighborhoods. Those neighbors supported us, but many did not go to vote. We have to go looking for them house by house, if we want to win the Intendancy. You have to redouble your effort. It depends on you,” the governor-elect told the main Peronist references in the capital.

For the ruling party, the electoral scenario in the city can be summed up in a few words: they won the gubernatorial elections by 56,000 votes, but now they will face a rival like De Loredo, much more consolidated in the Capital, compared to Luis Juez, applicant at the provincial level.

The second conclusion of the analysis carried out in the PJ is that Llaryora achieved a large part of that difference in the most popular neighborhoods, but where there was a lot of absenteeism at the polls.

In these social sectors, Peronism hopes to increase the difference it obtained in the provincial elections, to face a possible greater flow of votes, which its own polls give to the radical De Loredo.

Villa July 9. Rodrigo de Loredo participated in a “picado” in that popular neighborhood, in an activity that he shared with former referee Héctor Baldassi. (press together for change)

In this context, the goal of the well-oiled structure of PJ Capital is to increase the percentage of participation in the most needy neighborhoods.

Hence, the bombastic and repeated request of the future governor to the militancy to go looking for the neighbors “house by house” so that they go to vote.

That Llaryora has carried the campaign “on his shoulder” – a definition that Juan Schiaretti often repeats in electoral times – has to do with the fact that his provincial management and his political future depend a lot on retaining power in the city of Córdoba, now his political territory .

Difference

The Capital was where the ruling party achieved the greatest difference in the provincial elections, in a narrow victory by just over 64,300 votes.

From that advantage over Judge, to 56,265 votes, Llaryora got them in the Capital.

Although there are extenuating factors for this numerical reading that indicate that Peronism is far from relaxing, quite the contrary, some concern hovers over the July 23 elections.

With nuances and without going into fine numbers, because there are polls for all tastes, as happened at the provincial level, the Peronists acknowledge that they “start from behind” in this second half, as Llaryora described the municipal elections.

With that conviction, and with the results sheets of the 119 electoral circuits, of the 14 sectionals of the city, Llaryora and Passerini reinforced the militant work structure for this campaign.

Héctor “Pichi” Campana is the campaign manager of the ruling party in the ads. He is a leader with a good image, but without “territoriality.” In fact, there is a group of municipal officials and leaders of the PJ Capital who divided the work into the different sections.

“We are doing territorial acupuncture. We put a needle in every corner of the city”, explained a llaryorista official, perhaps exaggerating, although the definition graphically describes the “sweeping” or “fine territoriality” that the ruling party has launched in the Capital in recent days.

A strategy encouraged to exhaustion by Llaryora himself. Also endorsed by Governor Schiaretti, at his launch in Córdoba of the campaign as a presidential candidate, last Friday.

In the last meetings, a campaign table was formed with references in each section. There are members of the municipal cabinet, councilors and legislators.

These leaders are the “coordinators” in each section, but they are not the only ones. In each sector there are territorial referents that also have weight in the decisions.

The First section is in charge of the Minister of Women, Claudia Martínez. Second: Councilor Soledad Zarazaga, who answers to the Municipal Government Secretary, Miguel Siciliano. Third: the llaryorista councilor Marcos Vázquez. Fourth: the Sicilian himself. Fifth: the provincial legislator Diego Hak. Sixth: the Secretary of Social Development, Raúl La Cava. Seventh: the Secretary of Citizen Participation Juan Domingo Viola. Eighth: Martín Simonian, a close collaborator of Passerini. Ninth: the Secretary of Transportation, Marcelo Rodio. 10: the holder of the Coys Victoria Flores. 11th: Secretary of Metropolitan Development Gabriel Bermúdez. 12th: legislator Nadia Fernández. 13th: the Minister of Family Economy, Laura Jure, and 14th: Rodrigo Ferreyra, another leader very close to Passerini.

