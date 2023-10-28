the PJ legislators in Córdoba, between Massa and the “defense of federalism”

While Governor Juan Schiaretti and the mayor of Córdoba and provincial successor, Martín Llaryora, remain on a tour to Saudi Arabia, the provincial legislators of Hacemos por Córdoba began to advance positions regarding the runoff, which is why the first public statements of the that they announced that they will vote for Sergio Massa, although clarifying that “personally”; and the purest Schiarettists who hold the position of not expressing themselves and defending federalism as a discursive axis.

Already in the middle of the week, the Justicialist legislator Tania Kyshakevych, who from the beginning of the electoral campaign stood together with her bench partner Carlos Lencinas behind the candidacy of the Minister of Economy and not that of Schiaretti, commented that she received the support of other leaders of the provincial PJ determined to work for Massa, although a good part still avoids taking public positions.

“We are all Peronists, Peronist votes for Peronist,” was the expression of a legislator from Hacemos who received the support of other peers in an informal talk in the Legislature.

Therefore, without verbal exchanges between provincial leaders of the PJ, there are already those who came out to defend the federal model, but said that they will vote for Massa; and there are those who will wait for definitions of Schiarettism, once the governor is in Córdoba.

“It is not important what a legislator or a mayor says. That does not mark the actions of Córdoba’s Peronism. But the actions of individualities. And the Peronist leadership of Córdoba has not expressed itself since it considers that it is a lack of respect for the people of Córdoba to tell them what to do, who to vote for,” said Schiarettista legislator Julieta Rinaldi.

“The people of Córdoba are not the cattle of any leader, and they have the right and the ability to choose the path they see fit. Schiaretti is our driver. He has deep gratitude and respect for all the citizens who voted for his proposal, representing the deep interior and federalism in our country. He demonstrated it with his actions and in his company where he only proclaimed the equality of all Argentines, betting on development, production and work. Aiming at a normal country,” he expressed.

Julieta Rinaldi, legislator and president of the Jury of Prosecution. (Córdoba Legislature)

“Since our driver is Juan Schiaretti and our elected governor Martín Llaryora have not spoken out, we leaders must be consistent with our space and even more so if we represent that Córdoba space. When they ask me about the current national government, it does not represent me personally because Córdoba has been discriminated against during these four years in the withholdings, the subsidies that remain in Amba and the works, such as Highway 19, were not completed, he insisted.

Another of the leaders of the provincial PJ who came out with harsh statements this Saturday was the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Sergio Busso, who referred to the lack of fuel and pointed out Minister Massa.

“The interior is once again affected by the lack of fuel. It is inconceivable that Minister Sergio Massa has not resolved it, and upon arriving in the Federal Capital, he only made a decision that is a patch. The situation is very serious because without fuel all agricultural and livestock production stops. The producers cannot work or transfer production, which is another punishment for the sector. The national government not only does not take its foot off the countryside, but now it paralyzes it. “Is that the policy that Sergio Massa will continue to apply if he becomes president?” he asked himself.

The interior is once again affected by the lack of fuel. It is inconceivable that the minister @SergioMassa He has not resolved it, and upon arriving in the Federal Capital, he only made a decision that is a patch. pic.twitter.com/rID9CtZxYd — Sergio Busso (@SergioBussoOK) October 28, 2023

“The productive heart of our province continues to be attacked. And given this, it is difficult to vote for someone who has punished production for years and now, without fuel, paralyzes it,” he insisted.

Those who expressed themselves publicly for Massa

Nadia Fernández, vice president of the Legislature, was one of the PJ legislators who announced that she will support Massa, although she clarified that it is “a personal decision,” while expressing that Córdoba will be able to continue proposing a federal government.

“Córdoba’s claims before the federal government, raised by Governor Juan Schiaretti, in relation to transportation, as well as what has to do with technology, will continue to be the flag of Córdoba’s Peronism, in the same way as that of the urgent need for a more federal government that takes into account the situation of all Argentine provinces,” he said.

“One may have differences with Massa, but it is one thing to discuss with Massa as president, whether he is going to fulfill the pending demands of the national government with Córdoba and another thing to do so with someone like Javier Milei who proposes a kind of libertarian outbreak, of anarcho-capitalism, where the people who work and produce, the common citizens, do not know what is going to happen to them; Consequently, there is no room for doubt. The option is Sergio Massa… a government of national unity that overcomes this rift that we have been suffering from,” said Fernández.

Also the legislator from Hacemos por Córdoba and former national official, Rodrigo Rufeil, stated on his social networks: “The Peronists of Córdoba are with Sergio Massa. National unity”.

Another of the parliamentarians was Mariano Lorenzo, from the Evita Movement and members of the ruling bloc, who published his sector’s support for the minister’s candidacy.

Legislator Carlos Alesandri went a little further and asked for definitions from the Córdoba PJ. “The bloc of legislators of Hacemos por Córdoba must take a concrete position regarding the presidential election. It is time to define whether we are going to continue with an isolated province or if we align ourselves with the project that all Peronists embrace and which is that of Massa.” “I was always within Peronism and, like many colleagues, I do not intend to move an inch from my convictions. It is essential that we express ourselves organically so that the people know how their representatives act,” he added.

“If some want to continue looking at their navel and believe that they can save themselves from the advance of anti-homeland, they will be condemning Córdoba to live in isolation, looking from the outside at a Government of national unity that overcomes the differences that confront Argentines,” he said. the legislator by demanding the statement of Schiaretti and Llaryora.

