the PJ will seek to ratify the path that Llaryora began in 2007

The Peronism of San Francisco will seek its fifth government in a row next Sunday. The current candidate for governor of Córdoba, Martín Llaryora, was the one who in December 2007 dethroned the UCR from municipal power and prevented a third term for the radical Hugo Madonna, defeating him by a difference of just over 600 votes. From then until today, with different names, the PJ maintains its reign.

The negotiations that surround the political thread put Damián Bernarte within the official ranks, the mayor who crossed the provincial borders after the episode where he was shot in November last year.

The “Peta”, as it is known, had been the main opponent of the Justicialista Party in 2011 and 2015, facing Llaryora himself in the elections (managements 2007-2011 and 2011-2015) first and then the current national deputy Ignacio García Aresca (2015-2019 and 2019-2023, although with a license involved). After an alliance, Bernarte remained as mayor and will now be the candidate who will seek that fifth consecutive term for Peronism.

With the return of democracy, in 1983 the UCR conquered power in this head municipality of the San Justo department, when Ricardo Cornaglia was elected. In 1987, he was succeeded by Justicialist Jorge Luis Bucco, who at the age of 29 became the youngest mayor in the city’s history. He was the only one who got three terms in a row.

In December 1999, the country not only changed its political sign with the fall of Menemism into the hands of the UCR-Frepaso Alliance. In San Francisco, this scenario was replicated with the victory of the radical Hugo Madonna, who governed two periods: 1999-2003 and 2003-2007.

At that time, a young Llaryora, an opposition councilor, would appear, who first defeated Bernarte in internal supporters and then Madonna in the mayoral elections.

A little more than a decade later, an agreement between Llaryora and Bernarte placed the latter, a criminal lawyer and former soccer player for Sportivo Belgrano, in a preponderant place in local politics from which he became mayor, when García Aresca left office earlier to assume as a national deputy.

the six opponents

Together for Change is the political force that aspires to snatch its continuity from the justicialismo. It was Marco Puricelli who won the fight to be the candidate among five applicants, a poll in between and tug-of-war after knowing the numbers. He is a young radical leader, a lawyer, who was part of the municipal government of Ramón Mestre in Córdoba (he was general director of Education and Educational Parks).

Andrés Romero (I believe in Córdoba) is another suitor. History professor, militant of Kirchnerism and current councilor in a one-person block. It will be the second time that he competes and he will seek to keep at least his bench.

Gustavo Piscitello (Christian Democrats), a man of llaryorismo, also a lawyer, is another of the applicants. Since 2007 he has held the positions of secretary of the Deliberative Council, Secretary of Government, and is currently the pro-government tribune of accounts. He belongs to the government that he will face at the polls next Sunday. The decision was made after being denied an internship with Bernarte.

Also competing are the lawyer Germán Cassinerio (for La Libertad Avanza), the retired teacher Elena Vacchetta (Neighborhood Meeting) and the 23-year-old young woman, also a teacher, Ailén Cabrera (Left Front and United Workers).

