The Plastic Cherries release music video for ‘Moon II’ | Niche Music

Salt Lake City, Utah-based indie rock band The Plastic Cherries have unveiled the music video for their new single ‘Moon II’, which was released on August 1 through Roxanne Records!

The director is Sam Garfield.

The Plastic Cherries began as a home recording project by Shelby Maddock and Joe Maddock, and are now a quintet with Natalie Hamilton, Stephen Cox and Wayne Burdick.

‘Moon II’ is from the upcoming new album ‘The Plastic Cherries on the Moon’, mixed by Chris Cohen (Weyes Blood, Deerhoof).

70’s glam rock style retro futuristic atmosphere is wonderful. I also like MVs that have a taste of B-grade cheapness.

Posted on 2023.08.02

