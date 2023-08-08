The Platense barrabrava, involved in the robbery of countries in Tigre

Three Barrabravas of the Platense club and even the leader of the bar himself was implicated in a series of robberies in houses in two closed neighborhoods of the tiger party. Three were arrested, while the leader remained a fugitive after raids were carried out.

The subjects are accused of having committed seven robberies in houses of two countries of the town of General Pachecoin the Tigre district, where they managed to enter with cards that stole their owners from their cars, after monitoring tasks and with a signal inhibitor, police and judicial sources reported today.

More than four million pesos, $40,000, three firearms, vehicles and even a drone with which the investigators believe that they did previous intelligence, are some of the elements seized in the five raids carried out on Monday by detectives from the Tigre Departmental Headquarters, in charge of Chief Commissioner Lucas Borge, and from the Departmental Subdelegation of Investigations (SubDDI). from the same district.

They arrested two of the thieves who dug the tunnel to assault the “rich” in Tigre

The case is in charge of the prosecutor Juan José Amallo, of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) of the Tigre District in General Pacheco.

A total of seven properties are attributed to having robbed this gang linked to the bar of the Vicente López club: four houses in the Laguna del Sol country estate on May 27, and three houses in the Santa Bárbara neighborhood on May 16. June.

The detainees were identified as Cristopher Rubén Insaurralde (31), Matías Nicolás Larrea (23) and his partner Dana Lucila Antacle (27).

The leader of the Platense bar, a fugitive from Justice

But the sources indicated to telam that the cause also has two fugitives: the leader of the Platense bar, Kevin Ariel Torres (32), and his girlfriend, Maia Jaqueline Frutos (21).

This is the house where Wanda Nara lives in Santa Bárbara

According to the comparisons made of the photographs and the images from the country’s security cameras, Torres was filmed entering the Santa Bárbara country area at 8:10 p.m. on June 16 in a Volkswagen car, where the band was two hours inside the country.

According to the investigation by prosecutor Amallo and what the police detectives were able to reconstruct with the analysis of security cameras, The gang’s modality was to monitor members who left private neighborhoods to rob them from inside their cars, thanks to the use of inhibitors, the magnetic cards that open the barriers at the entrances for owners.

“In the case of Santa Bárbara, that same June 16 the gang followed a woman who left the country and parked in San Fernando. With signal inhibitors, the gang prevented the woman from activating the centralized locking of the vehicle, after they opened the car and stole the access card to the country from the sun visor”, he explained to telam a legal source.

With the card in their possession, the gang met and organized the robbery at a home in San Martín and left for Santa Bárbara, where they entered with the card, while other cars remained in support abroad.

The thieves entered properties where there were no residents and stole pesos, dollars, and jewelry from broken-in safes, video game consoles, and various valuables.

Metropolitan Region of Buenos Aires: it already has 351 closed neighborhoods for 50,000 people

in raids 4,120,000 pesos, 40,000 dollars, two inhibitor handies, a state-of-the-art drone, a PlayStation 5, gold chains, diamonds, watches, a carbine, a 45-caliber Ballester Molina pistol, another 9-millimeter Taurus, and a Bersa were seized. 6.35 caliber; clothing used in the events and the dark brown Peugeot brand vehicle used in the events.

Divers and clothing from the Platense club and even popular tickets for access to the stadium were also kidnapped.

The five raids were carried out in the towns of San Martín, Loma Hermosa, Florida and in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

The two male detainees have criminal records, as does the fugitive Torres, who in 2018 he was arrested for being involved in a kidnapping for extortion.

A legal source said that The car with which, according to the investigation, Kevin was filmed entering the Santa Bárbara neighborhood “was parked for a whole week inside the Platense club”which was going to be another of the points to be leveled requested by the prosecutor Amallo, but which was rejected by the guarantee judge.

JD / Gi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

