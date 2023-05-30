The plight and persistence of the new generation of opera performers on Shenyang Peking Opera “fanciers” come true on stage-Chinanews.com Video

The plight and persistence of the new generation of opera performers on the Shenyang Peking Opera “fanciers” dream stage

[Explanation]Drumming, applause, and a song “Taizhen Gaiden” set off a climax in Shenyang Liyuan Guild Hall. Whether it is an “old theater fan” who is over half a century old or a “little theater fan” who is “post-00”, all of them are attracted by Beijing opera. Jing Yun’s euphemism is admirable. Not long ago, Shenyang Qixian Jingkun Chuanxi Society, a group of amateur non-governmental groups spontaneously formed by Peking opera fans, finally had its own small theater—Liyuan Guild Hall. The Beijing Opera “Fanyou” provides a good place to watch theatre. Recently, the reporter came to the Liyuan Guild Hall to enter the world of Peking opera “fanciers”.

[Concurrent]Peking Opera Fan Wang Jian

Although we like Peking opera, we have never seen the opening of this guild hall. It inherits the opening form of this traditional drama, dances and worships the ancestors, and we have also opened our eyes.

[Explanation]Lin Miao, who was born in 1978, is a teacher of Chinese studies, and also the head and founder of Shenyang Qixian Jingkun Chuanxi Society. Because of his enthusiasm for Peking Opera, in 2012 Lin Miao and several Peking Opera lovers formed the The club, now, the club has absorbed nearly 60 cast members. According to Lin Miao, the team members come from all walks of life, with college students and “post-90s” members as the main force. It is the youngest amateur Peking Opera performance team active in the Liaoshen area.

[Concurrent]Lin Miao, head of Shenyang Qixian Jingkun Chuanxiu Society

I am asking for the quality of performances. The quality of (our) performances among amateur teams is relatively good. This way, many fans who have the same pursuits are attracted to come together and form such a large team.

[Explanation]As the head of the group, Lin Miao will regularly convene the young members of the team to organize learning. From the singing, reciting, and fighting of Peking Opera to the appearance of the body, he will teach them one by one without reservation, and will be based on each member’s voice and himself. Characteristic positioning as a role. At the same time, as a director, Lin Miao also needs to guide the program arrangement, from band performance, repertoire selection to content innovation, based on the principle of respecting tradition, retaining the old flavor and adding new ideas. Over the past few years, in order to develop and expand the Peking Opera club, Lin Miao has spared no expense in purchasing costumes and props and the daily expenses of the team, and will continue to seek and fight for performance opportunities for the growth of the team.

[Concurrent]Lin Miao, head of Shenyang Qixian Jingkun Chuanxiu Society

In the past, all our teams were limited by the frequency and duration of performances outside, so when we had this stage, this stage actually gave us a sense of belonging, we have a home, at this time We can have fun, sing, play, and act as we please, so this stage has a sense of belonging besides awe.[Site Synchronization]Protagonist’s dialogue

[Explanation]He Xuan, an amateur Peking opera fan, is a piano teacher. He founded a club with Lin Miao in the early days, and played the leading role Yang Yuhuan in the first performance of “Taizhen Gaiden” in the small theater. This is He Xuan who has been singing for more than ten years , played Yang Yuhuan for the fifth time on stage. On the day of the performance, He Xuan’s little apprentice, 16-year-old Sun Shaoran, came to the scene to cheer for her. Sun Shaoran, who is in the first year of high school, has been studying Peking Opera with He Xuan for a year.

[Concurrent]Peking Opera fancier Sun Shaoran

The main thing I learned is the performance of Mei Pai Tsing Yi Huashan. I started to like this art when I was about seven or eight years old. After all, this art is really attractive.

[Explanation]17-year-old Wang Taorui has been studying opera for 6 years since he was 8 years old. Due to his height, he had to give up being an actor and switched to learning opera makeup. Wang Taorui joined the club at the beginning of this year. In the band, he not only has the opportunity to make up his seat to sing on stage, but also has room to flex his muscles in opera makeup. Lin Miao told reporters that with the widespread popularization of various traditional opera arts such as Peking Opera, his greatest gratification is to see more and more young people joining in, and constantly colliding with the older generation of Peking Opera lovers to create new sparks. But at the same time, he also experienced many sad stories.

[Concurrent]Lin Miao, head of Shenyang Qixian Jingkun Chuanxiu Society

He (some young people) was very fresh at the beginning, but when he entered the door, he found it difficult, and then the original sense of happiness was gone, and he no longer held on to this happiness. I have gone all out, and if I do this, I will slowly fall behind. This should be my biggest heartache, because there are many good seedlings who just stop moving forward and don’t learn anymore.

[Explanation]In addition, Lin Miao introduced that there are many amateur folk Peking opera troupes, and currently there are dozens of them in Shenyang alone. series of problems and dilemmas.

[Concurrent]Lin Miao, head of Shenyang Qixian Jingkun Chuanxiu Society

How can we break through that (self) bottleneck and make our art more advanced? Then we hope to communicate and interact with more artists and more professionals to teach us and let us You can even appreciate the charm of Peking Opera art.

[Explanation]The rise of small theater dramas undoubtedly broke the limitations of traditional theater stages, and also provided a new direction and hope for many Peking Opera enthusiasts like Lin Miao.

[Concurrent]Lin Miao, head of Shenyang Qixian Jingkun Chuanxiu Association

I will do my best to lead our team to produce better-quality repertoires to attract more audiences to appreciate our Peking Opera art, attract more young people to join our team, and contribute to the inheritance of Peking Opera. Do your best.

Reported by Wang Yilin from Shenyang

