The poetics of Yorgos Lanthimos, the last Golden Lion

Yorgos Lanthimos raised the Golden Lion. One of the most discussed, controversial, loved and hated authors on the international scene has obtained the most coveted recognition of the Venice Film Festival thanks to “Poor Creatures!”, a film which will arrive in our theaters at the end of January 2024, naturally ready to also compete at the Oscars.

It is the most significant award won in his career to date for the Greek director, born in Athens in 1973, who began directing videos, commercials, short films and theater shows during the nineties, before making his feature film debut in 2001 with ” O Kalyteros mou filos”, however created together with one of his mentors, Lakis Lazopoulos.

His first solo work is “Kinetta” from 2005, a film that immediately makes it clear what the obsessions of the thirty-two-year-old author will be: at the center there are three characters who (re)stage sequences of violence and murders that actually happened. One can think of David Cronenberg’s “Crash” as a model, also for the oppressive atmospheres staged, but Lanthimos focuses more on the existential void that surrounds the characters, not creating empathy with them but rather detaching himself from them. Despite this being his solo debut, one can already sense a strong maturity in dealing with certain themes but also a notable self-satisfaction, certainly not widespread among directors making their first feature film.

In 2009 the film arrived that changed his career. “Dogtooth” tells of a family who lives in a house with a beautiful garden in an apparently reassuring situation, but where all the characteristics of the Freudian uncanny lurk: the parents keep their three children secluded in the house, telling them about a world exterior completely distorted compared to reality. With even Orwellian ideas (the father “educates” his children by naming things with terms different from those they actually have) this film is a great sociopolitical metaphor of Greece seen by Lanthimos, of xenophobia and desire to control everything with lies as in the times of dictatorship. Presented at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won in the Un Certain Regard section, “Dogtooth” is a film that already polarizes Lanthimos’ viewers, among those who praise it for the genius of the idea narrative and those who strongly criticize him for the coldness shown towards the human race.

The style becomes equally aseptic with “Alps”, another feature film with a decidedly curious subject. A small company called “Le Alpi” offers a particular paid service: replacing, for a fee, recently deceased people. For the first time Lanthimos entered the competition in Venice in 2011, with this film which won the Osella for best screenplay. Given the topics covered, once again the Greek author divides, but in this work with its chilling mise-en-scène and suffocating style there is much of the director’s skill, his awareness and ability to give life to films that are both original and oppressive at the same time. time.Suspended between the laws of paradox and the absurd, combined with a style that recalls the glacial meticulousness of a great author like Michael Haneke, these three feature films made in their homeland will contribute decisively to launching a real current in Greece of directors who hark back to the style of Lanthimos, the true leader of this new wave: from Alexandros Avranas to Athina Rachel Tsangari, up to Christos Nikou, there are so many names who look to Lanthimos as a source of inspiration.

In 2015 Lanthimos directed his first English-language film, “The Lobster”, an international co-production starring Colin Farrell. Undoubtedly it is already a little alienating to see one of the most radical directors of European cinema directing a Hollywood star but it will only be the beginning of a journey by the Greek author to “widen” his audience. Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, is another profoundly dystopian film, which tells of a society in which it is compulsory to be in a couple: those who remain single will be transformed into an animal. The subject, again with an Orwellian slant, is very interesting, but the film really puts a lot of meat on the fire making it a little difficult to find all the right paths to avoid the trap of falling into some narrative passage that is too confusing. The charm and suggestions are still important, however, and the director’s style is not so distant from that of his previous works. That cynicism that many attribute to Lanthimos comes out into the open with what, for this writer, is the most low point of his career: “The Sacrifice of the Sacred Deer”, a film in which a well-known surgeon will have to sacrifice a member of his family in order to save the others. The narrative recalls Greek tragedy (Euripides with “Iphigenia in Aulis”, first and foremost) but the general coldness of the story leads the viewer to a very dubious conclusion from an ethical and moral point of view. However, even with this film, still starring Colin Farrell, it received an award at Cannes (best screenplay) and a very strong division between fans and detractors.

After a career built largely on vivisection of the darkest aspects of the human soul, Lanthimos creates a more sarcastic film with “The Favourite”. The underlying pessimism of his previous works is felt less and there is also room for a certain irony in this feature film which tells of the challenge between two women (Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz) to become the favorite of Queen Anne of England (Olivia Colman).The formal exhibitionism of the direction is more evident than ever (between deformed images and sinuous camera movements), but the screenplay manages to excite and the film is enjoyable and capable of best describing the ferocity and cruelty of the characters in scene. Presented in Venice, the film won the Grand Jury Prize and the Volpi Cup as best actress for Olivia Colman. After all these awards, the great triumph came with the Golden Lion for “Poor Creatures!”, a film in which Lanthimos reaches the full completion of that path designed to broaden his audience from a commercial point of view while remaining faithful to his favorite ideas.

