On February 14, the movie “The Bad Tongue Lawyer” was screened in 13 cities across the country. The attendance rate of the screening was as high as 72.4%, with an average of 100.3 people per game, and the box office of the screening exceeded 1.15 million. In order to thank the first batch of audiences for their support, director Wu Weilun and lead actor Tse Kwan-ho specially held a road show themed “First poison before fast” in Guangzhou on the day of screening, interacting enthusiastically with fans and sharing interesting creative stories. The film will start the second round of large-scale screenings in Guangdong Province and 21 cities across the country on February 18th and 19th, so stay tuned.

(Left) Director Ng Wai Lun (Right) Starring Kwan Ho Tse

Wu Weilun and Xie Junhao’s surprise road show is high-energy and refreshing to promote narrow righteousness

“The Poisonous Lawyer” is produced by Jiang Zhiqiang and He Yunming, directed by Wu Weilun, starring Huang Zihua, Tse Kwan-ho, Wang Danni, Liao Ziyu, Wang Minde, He Qihua, Yang Siyong, Bai Tiannan, and Lin Baoyi and Gu Dezhao. The film tells the story of a “fighting poison with poison” court confrontation. Huang Zihua changed his image of a big boss in the past and turned into a barrister in the judicial circle, Lin Liangshui. Because of his mistake, the defendant Zeng Jieer was deeply involved in the unjust case. Facing the powerful family with one hand covering the sky, Lin Liangshui chose to stick to his original aspirations and launched a battle to defend the dignity of the law.

At the road show, when talking about the film “The Bad Tongue Lawyer” in Hong Kong, China, the box office performance and good reputation of the first Asian & Hong Kong film in film history, Director Wu Weilun expressed that he is very happy that this film can be recognized by the public: “Everyone watch The coolness is the greatest recognition for us.” In addition, he also hopes to use realistic themes to bring positive meaning to the society, and to promote the chivalrous righteousness of keeping conscience and original heart.

Director Wu Weilun

Kwan-ho Hsieh, who plays the lead lawyer Jin Yuanshan in the film, said at the scene that he enjoyed playing this role, “Lawyer Jin is a person of high level, professional and at the same time stresses the balance of principles and conscience. This role is for everyone to get Fair and just interrogation, this is the greatest value of my role.”

This time playing with “Zihua God” Huang Zihua, Xie Junhao felt that the collision was “sparks flying”, “acting with Huang Zihua is very enjoyable. His character is Lin Liangshui, and my character is Jin Yuanshan. A mountain, a Water, as the saying goes, “mountains and rivers meet each other.” On the surface, our behaviors are completely different, but in fact, the final values ​​and souls are common. Only when two people defend justice can they exert their strength.”

Tse Kwan Ho as Jin Yuanshan

Word-of-mouth praise continues to be booked for the top ten dark horses of the year

After the pre-screening of “The Poisonous Lawyer”, audiences from 13 cities across the country spontaneously praised the quality of the film on social media, saying that “the second brush reservation” “lived up to expectations, one of my favorite Hong Kong films in the past two years” “February A must-see online”, etc.

The audience at the road show enthusiastically interacted

The audience who watched “The Bad Tongue Lawyer” in theaters counted down the advantages of the film in many aspects such as high-energy plot, cast drama, and theme expression-the hearty court scene, “the drama is silky and silky” “From the beginning to the end in one go, the sense of substitution is particularly strong” “The vicious lawyer challenged the rich and powerful, and did not follow the routine counterattack court trial”; Laughter and tears” “This role is tailor-made for Huang Zihua”; the film’s unique realistic and caring voice is even more satisfying, “The concept of fighting against the powerful and fair and justice is really relieved” “Immersed in the high-burning emotions at the end, There is a fire in my heart that has been ignited!”

Group photo of the audience at the road show and the creator

“The Poisonous Lawyer” is produced by Anle Film Co., Ltd., Wanlu Attraction B Co., Ltd., Alibaba Pictures Entertainment Media Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Film Development Fund, introduced by China Film Group Corporation, and distributed by Anle (Beijing) Film Distribution Co., Ltd. It will be released nationwide on February 24, so stay tuned for a good start to the new year.

