Home » The Pokemon Company: Cumulative sales of game IP “Pokémon” series exceeded 480 million | Pokémon | Game IP_Sina Technology_Sina.com
Entertainment

The Pokemon Company: Cumulative sales of game IP “Pokémon” series exceeded 480 million | Pokémon | Game IP_Sina Technology_Sina.com

by admin
The Pokemon Company: Cumulative sales of game IP “Pokémon” series exceeded 480 million | Pokémon | Game IP_Sina Technology_Sina.com


In recent news, The Pokemon Company announced the sales data of the “Pokémon” series. Since the launch of the first game in 1996, the cumulative sales of the seriesApproaching 500 million copies

According to the company, over the past 27 years,It has sold more than 480 million copies across all platforms worldwide.The cumulative sales announced in March 2022 are 440 million copies, which means an increase of 40 million copies over the past 1 year.

Pokémon is the third best-selling video game IP of all time, behind Tetris (495 million) and Mario (over 776 million).

The main drivers for the sales of the Pokémon series are the global popularity of Nintendo Switch and the promotion of Pokémon Vermillion/Purple, which will be sold between November 2022 and March 2023 22.1 million copies were released.

From IT Home


See also  Hetian Huimei passed away: May she continue to decorate heaven with brocade silk and satin

You may also like

“Transformation Talks”, the cycle of webinars that invites...

Florencia Penacchi’s mother died: “We will not rest...

The Greatness of the Lixu Era | A...

RiminiWellness, fitness is worth 10 billion euros

Between the least thought chosen and a betrayal?...

U-20 World Cup: at the request of the...

ENHYPEN’s 4th mini-album hits 1.32 million copies, setting...

The next holiday will also be a long...

The Superbollo cost 1.2 billion to Italian motorists....

The premiere of the movie “Wind Speed ​​Extreme...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy