The Pokemon Company: Cumulative sales of game IP “Pokémon” series exceeded 480 million | Pokémon | Game IP_Sina Technology_Sina.com





In recent news, The Pokemon Company announced the sales data of the “Pokémon” series. Since the launch of the first game in 1996, the cumulative sales of the seriesApproaching 500 million copies。

According to the company, over the past 27 years,It has sold more than 480 million copies across all platforms worldwide.The cumulative sales announced in March 2022 are 440 million copies, which means an increase of 40 million copies over the past 1 year.

Pokémon is the third best-selling video game IP of all time, behind Tetris (495 million) and Mario (over 776 million).

The main drivers for the sales of the Pokémon series are the global popularity of Nintendo Switch and the promotion of Pokémon Vermillion/Purple, which will be sold between November 2022 and March 2023 22.1 million copies were released.

From IT Home



