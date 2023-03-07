As reported by the journalist Alexander Gomel in Modo Fontevecchiaon Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9), is a session that generates a lot of interest, since the person called to testify is the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli. Who already announced, through a letter to the Attorney General, that he will not go. In addition, he asked that they send him the questions to answer them in writing ..

The official party’s reaction to this request is expected, because as they explain, a written response and statement is not allowed in the case of the prosecutor. They ensure that this only corresponds to the most important positions, such as president, vice president or members of the Cut.

This can become a complaint against the prosecutor to try to force him to show up to the trial committee.

What will happen to the opposition?

He had several twists and turns because he threatened several times to leave the commission, and in fact in some of the sessions they got up and sat down again. Today, in principle, they would be, but it is not clear what the reaction will be.

The impeachment of the Supreme Court is reactivated with expectation by the summons to Stornelli

Starlings decided not to testify after the situation experienced by the judge Sebastian Ramos. Since the judge filed the case that has to do with the chats of the trip to the south, but the one who recommended filing it was Stornelli.

Let us remember the scandal that was the presence of Ramossince he was asked if he knew Marcelo D´Alessandro and he said no, but chats and audios immediately appeared showing that they had a very close relationship.

Impeachment of the Supreme Court: what happens if Stornelli refuses to testify as a witness

For this Starlings he prefers to declare in writing and not risk living the same as the judge.

The political trial of the judges continues and the ruling party is determined to move forward, at least at this stage, to expose the members of the Court.

MVB JL