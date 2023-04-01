laciar lonelinessthe young man’s mother Blas Correaswho was assassinated in August 2020 in the city of Córdoba, and whose trial came to an end after the sentences 11 police officerswas satisfied with the ruling, but said that “this is just beginning and politics has to take over“.

After the verdict of the popular jury and the convictions of the 8th Crime Chamber, the woman gave a press conference: “I think we took a big step. It is not to celebrate, but it is a big step, because for the first time time I can say that what I have been saying for more than two and a half years was true”.

Excited, she added: “There weren’t 13 policemen here and nothing else, here there was a lack of security and politics had to take over. Today the sentence went far beyond what I expected.”

The two police officers were sentenced to life for the murder of Blas Correas

Los two police officers accused of the crime were sentenced to life imprisonmentwhile another nine received sentences of between 2 and 5 years in prison for the crime of concealmenty two officers were acquitted.

Laciar clarified that he is “happy” with the acquittal of two of the policemen who had come to trial: “We did not come to take revenge for anything. I know that Blas, from wherever he is, is happy, but for me in particular this is just beginning “.

Crime of Blas Correas.

Blas Correas’ mother: “I hope that something will change”

The mother of the murdered teenager highlighted the actions of Justice: “It gave me a great sign that it can be trusted. I have to say that I had my doubts because in this province Justice was often not fair, so I am grateful for that “.

Following the sentences, the 8th Crime Chamber ordered an investigation for various responsibilities of the now former Security Minister of Córdoba and today a legislator for the ruling party, Alfonso Mosquera, and the current Police Chief, Liliana Zárate.

“I’m hoping that something will changeBecause today there are many more of us who fight against institutional violence, they are not just the forgotten. The mission is accomplished because we demonstrated that there was institutional violence. Now a new path begins and it is to never again allow these cases to be forgotten. The next one to come is Joaquín Paredes,” he concluded, referring to another of the crimes involving members of the Córdoba Police.

ED