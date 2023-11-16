The Pompeii scarves are arriving

We saw many scarves on sale in the shops attached to the museums. Reproductions of well-known and well-known works of art. They are the more affluent brothers of the souvenir in the form of a postcard or magnet. A step higher than the fabric bag, a couple of steps lower than replicas of vintage jewelry. Well. Here however, even if we are about to talk about scarves that have artistic subjects, the matter is completely different. It is a unique and pioneering experience in its own way. We are at the Pompeii Archaeological Park. And magnificent, very special scarves have just been presented which reproduce the frescoes of the Vettii house on the fabric. They are made of nettle yarn and their splendid colors derive from dyeing plants similar to those that the nursery of the ancient city currently reproduces with care and skill. The Park, in fact, is systematically carrying out the valorization of its green part, mixing botanical research with agricultural production and environmental education. In this context, a further concrete step is the scarves. They are creations of the master dyer Claudio Cutuli, belonging to the Association of artisan dyers and weavers «Intrecci Creativi». The initiative is part of the fruitful partnership between the Association and the Archaeological Park. It aims to enhance the extraordinary heritage of the site, through the use of techniques from the past and with regard to the eco-sustainability of the company.

The scarves are handmade on ancient looms. 50% of the proceeds from their sale, open to the whole world, will support the restoration of artifacts in the Park. A cutting-edge project that was born rooted in the most authentic essence of Pompeii, the place where the so-called «fulloniche» were housed, laundries which, obviously, used only natural methods. Past and present meet in a common operation. The director of the Archaeological Park, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, declared: «The archeology of the twenty-first century is also a research into sustainability: environmental, social and managerial». An integrated approach, we would say. This is how Claudio Cutuli explained it: «For almost two hundred years, natural dyeing has been the flagship of our artisanal products and it seems to me that, especially in this period, the link between respect for the environment and textile activities, in a sector where too often commercial rules pay little attention to eco-sustainability. Pompeii offers us one more opportunity to protect the future of the Planet and continue with the aim of leaving to those who come after us the love for knowledge of what surrounds us, of what we have been and what we would like to see was our future.”

So far the important programmatic considerations. Then, immediately, observing the scarves and their incredible themes, fascination kicks in. That red first of all. That red that needs no further adjectives. Red by definition. The reddest red of all reds, Pompeian red. And Perseus and Andromeda with their flight that stands out magnificently. The beauty that another scarf brings with it is no less. It comes from the Ixion room or the small Triclinium. We see a wicker basket containing musical instruments. It is a theatrical mask, an illusion of illusions. In a box below, two ships and, in perspective, a port. Perhaps to signify the journey, the escape. But what really stands out in this project are the protagonists of another scarf, the eager pairs of cupids who wash and card the fabrics. Grappling with the various phases of their occupation, represented almost like a storyboard ante litteram, the cupids are very busy. And theirs is almost a metalanguage. Dazzling and delicate, the scarves are the result of the same dyeing technique that was used in Roman times. «Rubbia tinctorum», elderberry and walnut husk were applied, as in the past, to a nettle yarn.

