The poor creatures are real lionesses

Fairy tales and social denunciation win in this 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival, which the absence of the Hollywood star system due to the actors’ and authors’ strike has transformed into a great arena of debate on the value of cinema, including our own, Favino accomplice with his drive towards “Italianness”. He deservedly won Poor creatures! by Yorgos Lanthimos which had everyone in agreement, from the President of the jury, Damien Chazelle, who likes musical cinema, dreams and nightmares, (see Whiplash, 2014, and La La Land, 2016) and the critics.

It is a perfect film for the acute angle with which it tackles the theme of feminism, of substance and irony, the aptitude acting of Emma Stone – a “Candide” assembled in the Frankenstein style -, the flawless screenplay by Tony McNamara and the very imaginative costumes by Holly Waddington. Bella Baxter (Stone) is a young woman who was implanted with the brain of a newborn baby by scientist Willem Dafoe. The girl’s very rapid intellectual growth manifests itself in a liberating approach through sex and in convinced opposition to male possessiveness and social injustice. The Grand Jury Prize for Evil does not exist by Ryusuke Hamaguchi was well deserved, as the Oscar for Drive my car did not drag it towards grandiloquence, as often happens. Her little story is set in Japan, near Tokyo, where in a small mountain community a glamping (luxury camping) project could alter the balance of the ecosystem. The film, initially conceived as an accompaniment to the music of composer Eiko Ishibashi, becomes a sharp comparison between man’s greed and the response of offended Nature.

The silver for directing goes to Garrone’s The Captain, a noir fairy tale about the journey of a sixteen-year-old Senegalese boy, Seidou (Seydou Sarr, rightful Mastroianni prize), through the desert, the prison-lager in Libya, the route to ‘Italy on a ship of which he himself becomes captain (here’s the title). Between Grimm and Collodi, but also a coming-of-age “novel”, terribly true with some surreal touches (the angel who takes him to his mother when he is lifeless from torture), it is a very beautiful film, but not up to the level of visionary talent by Garrone, who broke the mold with Gomorra and Reality. And it doesn’t punch below the belt like Green Border by Agnieszka Holland, which was awarded the special jury prize (too little). Those dark-skinned refugees, thrown like bullets at night from one border to the other between Poland and Belarus in an illegal and silent cold war, made many spectators leave the cinema with glassy eyes. The film, in black and white, perhaps due to a documentary choice, has some screenplay inconsistencies: first it follows the path of a Syrian family and an Afghan woman, then the passing of the baton passes too abruptly to Julia (Maja Ostaszewska), a psychologist who decides to become an activist and break the laws of the state for those of solidarity. But this does not mean that it hits the mark because Julia is all of us inside the cinema, nailed to our responsibilities as human beings.

The other awards are less agreeable, such as the Volpi cup for best actor to Peter Sarsgaard in Memory by Michel Franco, who with this film demonstrates that he knows how to change his skin compared to the explosive Nuevo orden (Silver Lion in 2020). Sarsgaard and Jessica Chastain merge in an instinctive love, albeit guided by opposing feelings: she remembers every day the abuse she suffered as a child, he remembers nothing because he is afflicted by early senile dementia. The award would have been more fair to Caleb Landry Jones, the jocker-like vigilante in Dogman for a Luc Besson who returned to his origins in the footsteps of Léon and Nikita.

Rather disconcerting then is the female Volpi to Cailee Spaeny, the protagonist of Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, who slipped plaintively into the biography of Elvis Presley’s ex-wife with a flat film, even if Coppola’s gaze on kitsch is always notable. The scenography goes to the vampire Pinochet of El Conde by Pablo Larraín who continues to eternalize himself in the mourning and thefts after his wicked dictatorship in Chile, eating frozen hearts and sucking the future from posterity. Larraín returns as a satirist and desecrator, rediscovering the signature of Post Mortem in black and white, but he insists too much on a narcissistic bravura, which becomes a limit to the film’s breathing space.

