A sculpture in three acts: the figure of the pontiff holding a newborn baby in his arms, then he drops it and then laughs at seeing him in pieces at his feet. The work of art by the Chilean artist Pablo Maire is causing quite a bit of controversy. A desecrating work, a denunciation to the Catholic Church “which perpetuates – according to the author – a violent and anachronistic model”.

«Hello tradition», this is the title of the polyresin work, was exhibited at the Aguafuerte Gallery in Mexico City. For the triptych, Maire drew inspiration from a work from the 1990s in which the Chinese contemporary artist and activist Ai Weiwei took an ancient ceramic vase from the Han dynasty and dropped it to the ground, shattering it, as a form of protest against the Chinese government. “He made this symbolic gesture of destroying the Chinese tradition and I transposed it, I put this work in a Western context and I imagined the Catholic tradition, which is a tradition that affects us all in some way because we come from the Western world , especially with themes such as pedophilia, ”said the Chilean artist in an interview with Efe.

Maire also cited the corruption of the Catholic Church in Chile as an example and recalled that a couple of years ago in her country “cases of pedophilia came to light like never before and people became disaffected, at least to the institution. catholic, not to faith “. “We know that all powerful institutions often fall from within and there is no need for external factors to bring them down,” continued Maire, born during Pinochet’s dictatorship in 1973, which marked him “deeply”. “Especially because I have relatives who have been persecuted by the dictatorship and I have works that have not only to do with religion, but also with politics, and I play these political games because art and politics are very connected from my point of view and respect to my work, ”he finally explained.