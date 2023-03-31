Pope Francis affirmed that “internalism is harmful and destroys political affiliation”, warned of the emergence of “a savior without history” and called on the Argentine people to ask themselves if they are “orphans” of their homeland, in a interview for the C5N channel recorded before his hospitalization and broadcast this Thursday.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



In addition, he warned about “the advance of the ultra-right” and assured that to stop it it is necessary to resort to “social justice”.

«We love internal ones, putting together an internal one on anything. Our internism is harmful, to the point that sometimes it is stronger than key belongings,” Pope Francis said.

The Supreme Pontiff stressed that “internism destroys political affiliation. All this internal is cracking the political affiliation and various sectors are formed that do not have a call.

At that point, he mentioned the book Syndrome 1933, by Siegmund Ginzberg, which “narrates the tremendous internalism that existed in Germany after the Weimar Government and they could not find who would carry things out.”

In this context, he presented himself – he said – “a new politician named Adolfo (Hitler), one that nobody knew, they did not know his roots or his conviction and that’s how we ended up, “he said, referring to the political context in Germany before the Holocaust.

“I’m afraid of saviors without history,” Francisco said

«I am afraid of saviors without history. When a savior without history comes, be suspicious,” warned the pontiff.

In addition, he stated that internalism “is the triumph of selfishness over communitarianism.”

He also expressed his concern about the advance of the extreme right, which “recomposes itself because it is centripetal.”

«If you want to argue with a politician or far-right thinker, talk about social justice, horizontally»exposed.

And he asked himself: “Are we aware of the Argentine Nation, its limits, are we aware of the homeland?”

“Are we aware of the Argentine Nation, its limits, are we aware of the homeland?” Francisco

«Are we Argentines sure that we are not orphans of our homeland? Have we found the mother country that is superior to conflicts and parties? Do we fight for the homeland or do we not believe in it? »He continued.

In this sense, he assured that “I would ask any Argentine if he is in love with his country or does not believe in it.”

«There is a reductionism of patriotism to ideologies, that is badPatriotism is the expression of the people,” he said.

In addition, the Pope pointed out that “lawfare begins through the media, which disqualifies and suspects a crime.”

“Those huge summaries are made and the volume is enough to condemn, although the crime is not found,” he indicated, noting that “this is how they convicted Lula” da Silva, current president of Brazil, and recalled that with former president Dilma Rousseff “they could not ».

“With the smell of crime, sometimes the smoke leads you to the fire of crime. Other times it is a smoke that is lost because it has no foundation. The lawfare uses the smoke of crime as reality and begins with the media to leave the person off side, “said the Supreme Pontiff.

And he expressed that “a judge always creates jurisdiction but it has to be in harmony with the law,” although he warned that “when you find a judge who creates jurisdiction contrary to the law, he is a chantapufi.”

«You have to raise your voice, you have to say when there is an irregularity. Politicians have the mission of unmasking a justice that is not fair », he urged.

And he stated that “the results of the lawfare are seen in Argentina.”

He also held the “bad politicians” responsible for the social conduct that leads to “hate of politics”, and criticized the leaders who accumulate “four divorces” from supporters and “are changing as they see fit.”

The Supreme Pontiff maintained that “politics is the art of presenting a project and convincing others”, for which he recognized figures from Argentine history such as the radical references Hipólito Yrigoyen and Ricardo Balbín, whom he defined as “political of race”.

He regretted that “we are losing that political race, because politics is a service, not an electoral faction.”

That is why he questioned the leaders who add up to “four political divorces” and “are changing as they see fit”, by assuring that there are “identities that either you have or you do not.”

“Political belonging is not a dress that you change, you carry it inside, politics is a passion,” said Jorge Bergoglio.

Asked about hate speech, the Supreme Pontiff attributed the rejection of politics to the “distillation of what some bad politicians produce in us; So we confuse hatred of bad politicians with hatred of politics », he analyzed.

Bergoglio affirmed that “political action is noble, it is a vocation of nobility and construction for the homeland.”

Along these lines, he warned that if one “corrupts” those values ​​”it causes a reaction.”



