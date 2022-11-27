Original title: “The 28th Law of Love” hits the audience to think about their attitude towards life

Zhonggong.com (Worker’s Daily – Zhonggong.com reporter Su Mo) The urban emotional drama “The 28th Law of Love” is currently being broadcast on Tencent Video. Produced by Teng Huatao and directed by Lin Yan, the play mainly tells the story of two “married” people who accidentally get love and go to a happy life together.

In the face of important life issues such as life, work, and family, the two protagonists Qin Shi (played by Yang Mi) and Yang Hua (played by Xu Kai) have their own persistence and choices. Based on the keen insight into the pain points of contemporary urban life, the series puts current hot issues such as workplace survival and native family in front of the audience. Faced with different aspects of life, every choice represents a different attitude held by young people, and the characters heal each other in the name of love and grow together together.

In addition to romantic urban love, the series also puts the difficulties and interpersonal problems faced by middle-aged women in the workplace in the story, and the multi-line interweaving presents the struggle of women in the workplace. Under the warm and healing core of the story, there are more social issues with contemporary characteristics, which also makes people have more expectations for the development of the series, and under the extension of the plot, it arouses the public’s in-depth thinking about the status quo of urban life. The series hopes that by telling their love, the audience can understand that true love not only needs to break through all kinds of shackles, but also requires self-reconciliation, and then runs towards a better future.

In the name of love, but not limited to love. The insight and presentation of the pain points of contemporary urban life in “The 28th Law of Love” not only makes the sweetness of this candy last longer, but also provides the public with positive value in thinking about the status quo of life.