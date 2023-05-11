The popular girl group aespa’s new song “Spicy” MV sound source has polarized reactions! I like the previous worldview VS it’s great to get out of the wilderness- KSD Korean Star Network (KPOP)

KPOP



2023-05-12T11:00:00+08:00

I don’t know how you feel after watching & listening to the new song?

The popular girl group aespa released the third mini-album “MY WORLD” with a total pre-sale volume of 1.8 million copies. In addition to surpassing its own record, it also set the second highest pre-sale record in the history of K-POP girl group.

(Source: [email protected])

This time, the members returned with a new style, breaking away from the Kwangya (wilderness) adventure fighting style of the world view created at the beginning, and changing it to a youthful American school style, which is very suitable for summer energetic songs.

(Source: [email protected])

(Source: [email protected])

▼Aespa’s MV has been released for less than two days, and it has already exceeded 30.42 million viewers. (Deadline: 05/10-13:48)

Regarding the change in style of the members showing a new look, some netizens are happy to see that it is really great to be able to escape from the unrealistic setting of the wilderness. The songs are also very nice, full of vitality and personality, and some prefer the previous style. I think it is more memorable, and there are still many things that can be used. Instead, the unique characteristics created by the team have been lost. What do you think after listening to and watching the MV? Welcome to leave a message to share with us.

(Source: [email protected])

(Source: [email protected])

▼ Leading song World>:

