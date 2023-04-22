The portraits of Tiradentes in the history of art

8 minutes to read

Artists portrayed Tiradentes throughout history and contributed to the narrative of the myth that the ensign carries today

April 21 marks the death of Joaquim José da Silva Xavier, Tiradentes, a remarkable character in Brazilian history present in the episodes of what we now call the Inconfidência Mineira, at the end of the 1780s.

The only one of the inconfidentes led to death, Tiradentes was quartered and had his body exposed in a public square, as a gesture by the Portuguese government to inhibit any movement of republican origin.

There are countless literary and pictorial portraits in which Tiradentes is portrayed in his most diverse aspects, whether in private life or as a militant, revolutionary and martyr. These portraits are rooted in historical data but undoubtedly include nuances of an imaginary that transforms him into a mythical figure, with biased narrative projections that serve different readings of history.

Journalist Pedro Doria, author of the book “1789: The story of Tiradentes, smugglers, murderers and poets who dreamed of Brazil’s Independence”, speaks in an interview about the importance of abandoning the figure of myth and revisiting historical figures in the face of their complexity. Tell “not a romanticized story, but the story as it is. Tiradentes as he really was. A man who liked to drink, who enjoyed the company of whores, very resentful, even corrupt. He did favors as a public official in exchange for favors from the powerful. Also a man able to get excited about ideas, dreamy, charismatic and, yes, courageous. Who took the blame for everyone. More than ever, it seems to me that the real Tiradentes symbolizes, more than ever, Brazil as it is”, says the author.

For this April 21st, Artsoul selected four works, by different artists, starring Tiradentes, each with particular artistic proposals.

Tiradentes Quartered, painting by Pedro Américo

Tiradentes Esquartejado, work by Pedro Américo – Reproduction: Folha de S. Paulo

This is perhaps the most famous portrayal of the subject. “Tiradentes Esquartejado” was made by the painter Pedro Américo in 1893 and finished in 12 days. Centering the fragmented body of Tiradentes on the canvas, the character’s condition of death and the bloody way in which he is represented, distance him from the idealization of the hero, from that edifying figure typical of the standard iconography of power.

However, the counter-plongée perspective places the viewer at the feet of the character, translating the idea of ​​a sacred figure, of a martyr, which demonstrates the painter’s intention to adopt a realistic aesthetics to the detriment of myth. According to curator Fernanda Pitta, “it is an image associated with the figure of Christ as someone who sacrifices himself for an ideal, when the idea of ​​a national hero is based not on myths, but on real figures”.

Pedro Américo mirrored in Adriana Varejão

Adriana Varejão, work inspired by the painting by Pedro Américo. Playback: Brazil with S

This work is an installation set up in a 3-meter cubic room in which the spectator is faced with paintings of Tiradentes’ body reflection in a mirror. Adriana Varejão is a contemporary reference when it comes to exposing the wounds of colonial Brazil. A visceral composition of flesh and human physical aspects are part of her works. Here, it is no different, even if it is presented in a less violent and more surrealist way.

In Pedro Américo’s work, the eye’s attempt to reconstitute the fragmented body of Tiradentes is intuitive, given the triangular composition of the image and its historical character. In Varejão’s work, what is seen is an appropriation of body parts to a field outside that of historiography. What matters here is the individuality of the forms themselves, which prevents the reconstitution of a complete body. The pieces suspended in a white room refer to the surrealist aesthetic of pure strangeness in the arrangement of forms, as pointed out by researcher Maraliz de Castro Vieira.

About the production process, the artist comments:

“The work I’m preparing for the XXIV Bienal de São Paulo is based on Pedro Américo’s painting, Tiradentes, which will also be featured at the Bienal. My interest in this painting is semantic rather than pictorial. It is a picture that many of us are familiar with, as it is present in the history books we usually study in high school. Furthermore, I was interested in the representation of the fragmentation of the body and the body in pieces, something that is in Géricault, who will also be at the Biennial. I built a mannequin and dismembered it exactly as in the picture I referred to: two legs, a torso with an arm, a head. I arranged the parts specially inside a room following the same composition as Pedro Américo’s painting. It was as if the painting were in the third dimension. I put several mirrors on the walls for a total of 21, which reflected the body parts and also reflected each other. Starting from the same point of view, I photographed each mirror and reproduced the images in painting. The paintings will be arranged in place of the mirrors, having the same dimensions.”

The Hero’s Construction

Tiradentes Prison, by Antonio Parreiras – Reproduction: Itaú Cultural Encyclopedia

Antônio Parreiras was a Brazilian artist recognized in 1925 as the greatest living Brazilian painter by Fon Fon Magazine. Parreiras has in his curriculum a wide study of landscape paintings but at the end of the 19th century, he incorporates important paintings of historical moments commissioned to be exhibited in palaces and public buildings such as Proclamation of the Republic, Death of Estácio de Sá and Prison of Tiradentes. The latter, the one that most interests us, portrays Tiradentes moments before his arrest. The character is found by the agents in a haughty and noble posture before the imminent capture that will culminate in his death and public exposure.

Tiradentes painted by Oscar Pereira da Silva in 1922. Collection of the USP Museu Paulista. Reproduction: Folha de S. Paulo

Already in the work of Oscar Pereira da Silva, we see the portrait of a placid face, illustrative of what would be the sacralization of the image. With long hair, a beard and a thin face, Tiradentes’ resemblance to the widely known figure of Jesus Christ is undeniable. Allied to the rope and white clothes, the painter contributes to the consolidation of the image of the martyr, the one who sacrifices himself for an ideal. It is a late canvas, made in 1922, more than a century after the death of Tiradentes and is part of a revision that transforms the stigma of traitor into an appreciation of the revolutionary ideal or representative of the ideals of the republic, which began to gradually gain strength in mid-nineteenth century in Brazil.

According to the historian José Murilo de Carvalho, as an ensign, that is, a military aspirant, Tiradentes “he never wore a long beard, straight hair or bulky mustaches, as many books seek to characterize him. At his hanging he had his hair trimmed and his beard shaved.”. Many of his images were designed to avoid the image of a radical activist, “but as a civic-religious hero, as a martyr, integrator, bearer of the image of the entire people“.

We note, therefore, that the elaboration of a portrait is susceptible to the interests of the powers that be in force at the time, or even that the fame and circulation of these pieces can be manipulated, just as the written narrative is also revisited and revised from time to time. times.

Other artists such as Candido Portinari, José Wasth Rodrigues, Leopoldino de Faria, Francisco Aurélio de Figueiredo and Melo, for example, also painted their own narratives of Tiradentes, whether portraits intended to legitimize an image in history or the moment before the hanging.

The multiple portraits of Tiradentes lead us to return to Pedro Doria’s argument and exercise a study of history that accompanies its complexity; raise the affirmations that made him a legitimate representative of an (almost) revolution, without ignoring the contradictions inherent to human existence.

