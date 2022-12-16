The posture of watching idol performances can be arbitrarily broken through various space restrictions A company in Hangzhou spent more than 3 months to create a metaverse concert that is expected to lead a new scene in the industry

Daily Business News “This is a ‘True Interactive’ metaverse concert. Because it was too hot that day, many fans were unable to enter the venue, so we broadcast a replay at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.” The founder Heiyu still couldn’t hide his excitement when he was interviewed by reporters. On the evening of December 11th, they collaborated with the virtual idol “Momo Jiang” in a metaverse concert, which received more than 15 million exposures on the entire network and achieved good results. In the past two years, with the growing popularity of the metaverse concept, a form of virtual concert based on the metaverse has gradually emerged. Compared with offline concerts, metaverse concerts can show more cool scenes and interactive forms , Will this emerging concert become the norm in the future? What is the room for imagination?

The Dayou platform, which is affiliated to Hangzhou Shijianlejian Technology Co., Ltd., took more than three months to hold this metaverse concert. , Kuaishou, Bilibili, Huya and other platforms live simultaneously.

It is understood that this concert adopts fusion terminal + cloud rendering technology, motion capture, cross-terminal large-scale multi-person interaction and other technologies. Users can enter these platforms to watch directly, or wear their own VR equipment through their own creation. Immersively watch the show from the first perspective of virtual characters. Different from the offline experience, this virtual concert site uses 12 camera angles such as close-up, close-up, and long-range views to present different angles of the idol Momo Jiang in real time, and fans can watch their idols from different angles. At the same time, Momojiang has prepared 6 songs of different styles this time. The system is equipped with different virtual scenes when each song is sung. In addition to posting barrage and simple chatting, fans can also use various cool Supporting props, self-created virtual characters can also fly in the air, run far away, dance and interact with Momojiang in the virtual world.

“The process of a complete offline concert includes preparations, announcements, live performances, and interactions. We have copied the entire process to this Metaverse concert. Most importantly, we have achieved immersive experience and real-time interaction. , Compared with the previous Metaverse concert, we used 12 camera seats this time, which is of great significance, so we define this as a ‘true interactive’ virtual concert.” Black Feather emphasized.

The reporter learned that, on a global scale, the concepts of virtual concerts and metaverse concerts are not new.

At the beginning of 2020, musician Travis Scott held a virtual concert in the online game “Fortnite”. The number of real-time online users once exceeded 10 million. This is the first time a singer has held a concert in the game. A year later, singer Justin Bieber partnered with virtual concert service Wave to hold his first “interactive virtual concert.” After that, virtual concerts presented by holographic projection technology, AR augmented reality technology and metaverse technology emerged in an endless stream, and more and more real singers and virtual singers turned their attention to virtual concerts. This year, Tencent Music launched TMELAND, the first virtual music carnival in China. Mayday’s New Year’s Eve concert became the first TME live super live performance held by TMELAND Metaverse, attracting over 10,000 people to watch.

Among the various virtual concerts, the Metaverse concert has developed the fastest due to the concept of “Metaverse”. Statistics show that from April to August this year alone, 12 Metaverse concerts were held across the country, with a cumulative topic reading of over 1 billion people.

“I believe that the metaverse concert will be a major trend,” Heiyu told reporters. Recently, five ministries and commissions including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Education issued the “Action Plan for the Integration and Development of Virtual Reality and Industry Applications (2022-2026)”, which specifically mentions that ” Virtual Reality + Converged Media”, some of which support the exploration of new forms of interactive social business based on “virtual avatars and other new forms” which excites him. At the same time, after the Metaverse concert of Mo Mojiang, there are indeed many inquiries about cooperation directions, and they hope to hold similar Metaverse concerts for their artists, celebrities or virtual idols.

Feng Zheng, vice president of Shunwei Capital, talked about his optimism for the Metaverse concert in an interview with the media, “The intersection of the Metaverse and the concert is actually a very interesting point. Music is a particularly typical fit with the Metaverse. In Feng Zheng’s view, the concerts in the Metaverse put more emphasis on the exploration of interactive scenes in virtual space, rather than focusing on whether they are online or virtual. In particular, he reminded that future scenes must develop towards a virtual, 3D experience space to be valuable.

Another industry insider believes that the cost issue, the “anthropomorphic” interaction of scenes, and the combination of scenes and applications are the keys to restricting the formation of a certain market size for Metaverse concerts. After all, both platforms and technologies are in the early trial stage .