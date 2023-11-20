The power of decoration – Il Sole 24 ORE

Listen to the audio version of the article

I believe that this writing by my father Piero is very explanatory of how he understood screens: certainly furnishing objects but above all dream objects. Yes, because my father has always worked to bring fantasy, dreams, imagination, art to everyday objects, into the homes of those who love to surround themselves with decoration.

He has always understood the decoration in relation to the shape of the object on which it is placed and the screen is perfect as a support for the stories that my father imagined in his mind at night. He often told me about incredible furnishings that he saw down to the smallest details in dreams, impossible to create due to how bizarre they were and how rich they were in fantastic materials, non-existent in reality. He was able to read the details even in dreams and remember them in order to “sketch” them the next morning and translate them into reality, when possible.

In fact, this overflowing creativity of his was also the reason for his entrepreneurial difficulties: he couldn’t resist, he wanted to make those dreams come true so as to find himself with a catalog and a showroom of 11 thousand items that were economically difficult to sustain.

I have always believed that decoration is the most versatile art, applicable on the most varied surfaces not only inside homes but everywhere. On house facades, in public buildings, in shows as stage sets and in many other fields.

It is a powerful means of communication that has sometimes even been hindered, see the famous book Ornament and Crime by Adolf Loos, which I strenuously fight. I like to quote Patrick Mauries when he talks about «expiatory purists» because he expresses well the attitude of those who love minimalism to excess, which, for goodness’ sake, far be it from me to despise. On the other hand, my father himself really loved the essentiality of a certain Japanese design.