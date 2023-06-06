“The Power of Good 2” hits the audience and makes people yearn for kindness | New Century Film and Television | NTDTV Chinese TV Online

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, June 04, 2023]The latest short film “The Power of Good 2” produced by New Century Film and Television premiered on “Clean World” on the evening of June 1, Eastern Time, and its popularity continued to rise. Many viewers left messages saying that they were moved to tears, and the power of kindness conveyed by the film is very powerful.

This is a 23 minute short film. At the beginning of the story, nurse Li Xuelan learned that the police had begun to carry out illegal arrests, and decided to leave the residence overnight; on the other hand, vice-captain Wang of the criminal police team was unfortunately shot while fighting with gangsters, and his life was hanging by a thread. At this critical moment, the life trajectories of the two accidentally intersected because of their respective crises. In a difficult situation, an act of “kindness” changed the fate of two people…

The plot of the film is very compact. From the beginning of “nervous” and “heart-wrenching” to the later sweating of the protagonist, the audience was deeply attracted. The viewer who signed the name “Xiaoxiaoxiaosheng” left a message, “The movie is so beautiful, thrilling, and the meaning is endless…”

The audience named Crystal Zeng expressed appreciation for many aspects of the film. She wrote in the message, “The actors performed well, and their performances were full of realism and emotion, convincingly showing the inner world of the characters. The plot of the film is gripping, and every turn takes your breath away, allowing the audience to fully immerse themselves in the story. The director’s skillful use of camera language and music enhances the film’s atmosphere and tension. This is a film full of hope and courage. The movie is worth watching.”

The audience signed “Chilong Zhan 1975” left a message, “”The Power of Good 2″ is a heart-pounding movie, full of tense chases and touching rescue plots”, especially the protagonist’s “life in danger” Bravely choose”, “convey positive values ​​and bring in-depth thinking and inspiration to the audience.”

Emily Wang was deeply moved after watching the film. The portrayal of good and bad people in the film made her think. “Who are the real good guys and who are the real bad guys? Of course those Black Panthers are bad guys. When Deputy Captain Wang said that so many bad guys are not going to be arrested, but Falun Gong is going to be arrested, and he asked the captain whether they killed people or set fire to them. Not only that, but the nurse who rescued Vice Captain Wang later became the target of arrest. All these realities have caused people to reflect. Especially for those who are police groups, should they think Take a look at what you are doing. I believe that everyone has a sense of justice, and whether you can raise your gun by one centimeter in the face of orders from your superiors is the key.”

Actor’s perception: the power of kindness is powerful

The film is co-starred by Zheng Xuefei, who won the Best Actress at the International Film Festival for six times by New Century Film and Television, and Fang Yuxiang, who graduated from the Shanghai Theater Academy. Their portrayal of characters and the emotions conveyed by their eyes left a very deep impression on the audience.

Netizen “Innocent Fantuan” left a message saying that the actor’s eyes are very contagious, “I feel that the eyes of the policeman being redeemed are really touching. The heroine’s look back feels that it covers many layers of meaning. It is really too kind, too beautiful and so powerful. gone.”

Viewer Emily Wang also felt that she was particularly moved by what Li Xuelan said before she looked back at the end of the film, “She has always been in a very peaceful, calm, calm state, neither humble nor overbearing, gentle and firm, but what she did and said touched people’s hearts. “

Viewer Alison Sun also felt the same way, “At the moment of life and death, Li Xuelan has no hatred in her heart, only the power of kindness. At that moment, Li Xuelan is beautiful from the inside out.”

Fang Yuxiang, who played Vice Captain Wang, was familiar with the whole plot, but he was moved to tears when he watched the premiere. He felt that the film “has an energy that can resonate with people a lot.”

He said: “The rhythm design is ingenious and fascinating. The concept of the film is very deep and the conception is admirable. I think the contrast between strength and weakness in the film is very deep. The criminal police who seem to be very powerful, or the Black Panther criminal gang, they have weapons and can Fighting is only superficially strong. Those Falun Gong practitioners who are being persecuted seem to be weak, but they are conscientious in their jobs. They will not fight violently. Tell and clarify peacefully, help others selflessly regardless of your own safety.

“It is this inner strength of the spiritual level that has the power to save the lives of the two protagonists, the power to touch countless audiences, and the power to teach people to be good and yearn for beauty. This is the power that cannot be achieved by any material level. I have arrived. I hope the video can bring strength to more people.”

A netizen named “Slash Youth” received very positive encouragement from the film and gained a deeper understanding of “kindness”. “In the past, I thought kindness meant having compassion or not arguing with others. , I realized that “kindness” is not only these. In times of crisis, kindness can save others’ lives regardless of personal safety; when suffering from injustice, kindness can make people calm and persuade others.

“When faced with conflicts and crises, what we need is not violence or hatred, but to gain courage and wisdom from kindness. I hope that in the future, like Li Xuelan, I can use the power of kindness to solve all problems.”

Watch the video: https://www.ganjing.com/live/1fsp6ukctou5pggrTzIHH0bL612q1c

(Reported by special correspondent Li Chuqing/Editor in charge: Wang Xinyu)