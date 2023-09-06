Home » The Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration Expands with ‘Buttercup Mao Mao’ and ‘Bubbles Bubbles’ Versions
The Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration Expands with 'Buttercup Mao Mao' and 'Bubbles Bubbles' Versions

The Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low Collaboration Expands with 'Buttercup Mao Mao' and 'Bubbles Bubbles' Versions

Nike Collaborates with “The Powerpuff Girls” for New SB Dunk Low Collection

Fans of “The Powerpuff Girls” and sneakerheads alike are in for a treat as Nike announces a collaboration with the beloved cartoon series for a new collection of SB Dunk Low shoes. Following the release of the “Blossom” version, Nike now unveils the “Buttercup Mao Mao” and “Bubbles Bubbles” editions.

The “Buttercup Mao Mao” version features a vibrant green color scheme, with the shoe body made of satin material. The black accents, including the Swoosh Logo, shoelaces, and midsole, add a stylish touch. The highlight of the design is the facial expressions on the eyes and heel of the left shoe, replicating the iconic features of the Buttercup character from the animated series. The insole is also adorned with special themed patterns, bringing an extra level of authenticity to the shoes.

On the other hand, the “Bubbles Bubbles” edition showcases a shiny blue shoe body. The Swoosh Logo and shoelaces are accented with yellow, while the midsole adds a touch of black. Similar to the “Buttercup Mao Mao” version, the “Bubbles Bubbles” shoes also feature the character’s big eyes embroidered on the heel, along with an expressive pattern on the heel of the right shoe. The insole is adorned with a special themed pattern for a complete look.

Fans eagerly anticipating the release of the collection will have to wait until December of this year. While the official release information has yet to be confirmed by Nike, sneaker enthusiasts and fans of “The Powerpuff Girls” are advised to keep an eye out for further updates.

This collaboration between Nike and “The Powerpuff Girls” is sure to create a buzz within the sneaker community and among fans of the iconic cartoon series. Stay tuned for more information on the release date and availability of these highly anticipated SB Dunk Low shoes.

