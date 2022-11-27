The original film is produced by Eiichiro Oda, directed by Goro Taniguchi, and written by Tsutomu Kuroiwa《One Piece: The Red-Haired Diva“will be released nationwide on December 1Yesterday the official announcement was made and the pre-sale started at the same time, and the pre-sale posters and the director’s handwritten letter were exposed.





The film not only won the first box office in Japan in 2022, but also broke the box office record of the One Piece series and became the box office champion of the global animation movie this year. Immediately after setting the file, Haimi’s carnival started, and the enthusiasm of the audience became a flame that ignited the cold winter day. The double ticketing platforms of Maoyan and Tao Piao Piao have grown exponentially, with a single-day increase of more than 110,000, and the cumulative number of want to see has exceeded 760,000. Maoyan wants to see 82,000 new additions in a single day, ranking eighth in film history. Haimi has agreed to form a group to watch the movie on December 1, and go to the Haimi Carnival of “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” to find the initial touch , celebrating the release of the film in the most ceremonial way.





Red-haired Jacks’ first battle on the big screen Haimi recalls the full score of youth invitation to movie watching ceremony

The pre-sale of the film is now fully open. In the official pre-sale poster, the members of the Straw Hats in combat state are ready to go, and they are in the same frame. People are looking forward to the ultimate battle they will face. This time the red-haired Jacks made his debut on the big screen, which is undoubtedly another highlight of the film. As the most mysterious four emperors recognized by netizens, his appearance has touched the nerves of countless Haimi. The movie will reveal the story about Jack. What are the secrets of Si, what kind of misunderstanding lies between him and his daughter Uta, all will be revealed when it is released.





At the same time, the film also released director Goro Taniguchi’s Chinese handwritten letter to Haimi, which can be described as full of sincerity. The director said that it has been 24 years since he directed the Navigator series of films for the first time. It is a great honor to be able to co-create with Eiichiro Oda again this time.





And this year coincides with the 25th anniversary of the serialization of the original work. The release of this film is quite commemorative. Many sincere comments evoked the memories of Haimi, “This dream sailboat has been with me throughout my youth. I want to go to the cinema to watch One Piece, because that is the indelible imprint of a beautiful youth”, “Recalling the wooden barrel, it seems that it was just yesterday, it turned out that it has been with me for so many years, I want to ask out the partners around me, because Youth is not old, we will not be separated.” On the short video platform, with the opening of the pre-sale of the film, there are endless comments about Aite’s partners and friends buying tickets to watch the movie together, which has become Haimi’s exclusive sense of ritual.





The global hit film breaks multiple records, and the bloody decisive battle pokes the emotions of netizens

“One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” has harvested 18.3 billion yen in Japan, ranking ninth in Japan’s annual box office this year and the first in the box office of the One Piece series。





After being released in more than 90 countries and regions around the world, it broke many records. After its release in North America, it reached 10 times the total box office of the previous series “One Piece: Carnival Action”, and it is still refreshing the box office results. The global high box office is inseparable from the excellent quality of the film. “The perfect fusion of music elements and fighting scenes has increased the intensity of fighting”, “Sentimental fans are super satisfied, the special effects are full, the scenes are big, the fighting is handsome, and it is very satisfying to watch”, “The decisive battle is directly blood-boiling, a real Haimi Carnival” etc. Comments from other countries and regions have laid the foundation for the film’s reputation.





The bloody fighting scenes, the most complete collection of characters in the One Piece series, and the frame of Jakes and Luffy all attracted Haimi into the cinema, and even audiences who have watched the film in other countries and regions said, ” I grabbed tickets as soon as the pre-sale opened, and even though I saw it abroad, I still couldn’t help but make a second purchase.” In addition, the unique female perspective of “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” has also attracted the attention of more female groups, and the father-daughter line between the red-haired Jakes and Uta has added a touch of excitement to the film. It is moving and delicate, and has established a deep emotional connection with the audience that is related to me.





The movie “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” was imported by China Film Group Corporation, distributed by China Film Co., Ltd., and translated by China Film Co., Ltd.It will be released domestically on December 1. The pre-sale is now fully open, invite Haimi friends around you to buy tickets first, and let’s go to this year-end carnival together!

