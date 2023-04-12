The highly anticipated movie “Slam Dunk” will be released nationwide on April 20,The pre-sale starts today and the “Ye Qinghui” zero o’clock carnival on the day of the release will be screened in CINITY, China Giant Screen, IMAX, and Dolby. The film shows the “National Competition” that everyone has been looking forward to for more than 20 years. The Xiangbei High School basketball team will face the strongest mountain king. Before that, countless viewers squatted in the comment area to watch the days when tickets were available. Today’s pre-sale opened, instantly igniting the entire online ticket purchase Enthusiastic, netizens shouted: “It’s finally here! This is the only chance to make up for the regrets of youth, don’t miss it”! The number of people who want to watch the film’s dual-platform ticketing has exceeded 1.6 million. This is a youth festival that belongs to everyone. Call your friends to join the carnival. With tears and laughter, you will be completely overwhelmed!





“Finally you can buy tickets!”Meet at 0:10 to have a carnival and dream back to youth

The movie “Slam Dunk” tells the story of the Xiangbei high school basketball team all the way to the “National Competition”, and is about to face off against the “myth” Sanno Industry in the national high school basketball circle.In the face of a strong opponent, how Xiangbei will fight back has made countless audiences full of expectations. For many viewers, Miyagi Ryota’s pass, Mitsui Hisashi’s three-pointer, Rukawa Kaede’s extraordinary, Sakuragi Hanamichi’s rebound, Akagi Takenori’s block and their basketball enlightenment, the Xiangbei Five Tigers are like several years. The old friends I met, grew up with generations of people, and there will always be blood and tears for them.The opening of the movie pre-sale not only means that the movie is about to be released, but also means that this train called youth will carry the blood and memories of countless people to the end.Some viewers said with emotion: “I bought it as soon as the pre-sale opened, because I was making up for my youth.”

On the first day of its release, the zero-point viewing theaters were also opened simultaneously. The Youth Festival·Hundred Cities Linkage opened a specific “Yeqinghui” zero-point viewing theaters in 500 theaters in more than 100 cities across the country, which triggered a rush of audiences to buy. For many viewers, the words “National Competition” are not only the dream of Xiangbei, but also the obsession of all of them. The tv animation version ends before the national competition, and the movie tells the ultimate showdown between Xiangbei vs. Sanno in the national competition! Many viewers shouted: “I didn’t expect to see you in the national competition. I waited for the whole youth, and finally it’s here. My youth is back!” Some netizens said: “The ticket stubs of the zero-point show will be treasured, because my entire youth is hidden in it!”





Multi-system releases bring an immersive sense of watching the game, and the annual word-of-mouth masterpiece ignites expectations

The release of the multi-standard version of the movie “Slam Dunk” will bring the audience a strong sense of presence, as if they are in a game scene with intense rhythm, fierce confrontation and full of suspense! The blood is burning high! The previous film received rave reviews after it was released in Japan, and won the 46th Japan Film Academy Awards for Best Animation. Many viewers who watched the movie in advance in foreign regions couldn’t bear the excitement, and gave the film a high score of 9.2 points on Douban. This good word-of-mouth score directly filled the expectations of domestic audiences. The pre-sale of the movie has already started, and the youthful memories of generations will be awakened. Watching the theater at zero o’clock on the first day allows the long-awaited audience to catch the first train to youth, and walk into the theater for the first time to experience the bloody excitement again. youth.





The movie “Slam Dunk” is imported by China Film Group Corporation, released and translated by China Film Corporation. It will be released nationwide on April 20. The pre-sale has already started. Bring your good friends who accompany you in your youth and form a group to watch the game together Ignite youth!

