The premiere audience of the movie “The End of the Sea is a Prairie”: After watching it, it seems to be experiencing life with the characters

International Online News: On September 3, the film “The End of the Sea is the Grassland”, based on the real historical event of “Three Thousand Orphans Entering Inner Mongolia”, held its premiere in Beijing. Yu Dong, chairman of Bona Film Group, director Er Dongsheng, executive producer Li Jinwen, starring Chen Baoguo, Ma Su, Ayunga, Luo Yichun, friendship starring Cao Jun, and participating actors from Inner Mongolia Ao Tegen and Gegen Subu Du, Bailika, Kuriwa, Tana, and Su Rina attended the premiere.

On the day of the premiere, Yu Dong, chairman of Bona Film Group, as the producer and chief producer of the film, emotionally recounted the historical significance of “Three Thousand Orphans Entering Inner Mongolia”. Yu Dong said that some film and television works have presented that history before, but “The End of the Sea is a Prairie” chose a different perspective to cut in, “In the context of a big story, to tell the joys and sorrows of a family, in the In that special era, in order to help the country share its worries, Inner Mongolia opened its heart to accept the country’s children, and achieved a story of national mutual assistance. Such a story of ‘one side is in trouble and all sides support’ is never lacking in China.”

Photo courtesy of the main creator of the video

Director Er Dongsheng said that his creative habit has always been to do a lot of data collection before shooting, and this time was no exception. In order to shoot this film, he spent a lot of time looking through a large number of documentaries and text images. data, and finally came to the conclusion: this is a very difficult movie to make. “Every child sent to Inner Mongolia has a story, and more than 3,000 children have more than 3,000 stories to tell. We extracted from their memories by interviewing the orphans and some herdsmen who knew the history. Some moving clips led to the creation of this story. In fact, it is difficult for a movie to present such a major historical event in two hours, so if young people are interested in that history after watching the movie, they can go to the Flip through the information, and then you will have a better understanding of the entire history.” Producer Li Jinwen also said that the film will definitely bring everyone the best audio-visual experience, “because every picture is a good memory.”

Previously, “The End of the Sea is a Prairie” was screened at the Beijing International Film Festival, and the audience was moved by the mother’s love for her child in the film. On the same day, Ma Su explained that the “mother’s love” in the film actually has two levels: “One is the selfless love of a prairie mother for her children, and the other is the mother’s never-give-up love for the Chinese children, which is also the biggest and most important. Touching love.”



Chen Baoguo, who plays the elderly Du Sihan in the film, said that his Du Sihan traveled thousands of miles to Inner Mongolia to find his sister, and for this reason he also walked a long way in the film, “But no matter how long the road is, it will not last as long as Du Sihan’s life. His experience and his regrets. This journey of family search is a journey of his inner self-redemption, and I was fortunate enough to accompany this character to complete this journey. There are many unexpected touches in the film that really hit the heart, which is very moving , you must go to the theater to experience it for yourself.”

Photo courtesy of Chen Baoguo

In the 2020 variety show “Actors, Please Take Your Place”, Ma Su and Cao Jun met with director Er Dongsheng as a judge for the first time as “players”. At that time, director Er Dongsheng, who loved and cherished talent, gave full affirmation and recognition to the two of them. Not only did he express to Cao Jun, who did not know whether to continue acting or not, “you can come to me anytime you want to film”, but also to Ma Su. The S card also said, “I will definitely find you to film if I have the opportunity in the future.” At that time, both of them thought that this was just a “polite remark” from the big director, but they did not expect that they would both appear in the movie “The End of the Sea is a Prairie” two years later. Cao Jun said on the same day that he was very grateful to Director Er for giving him the opportunity to perform this time, “Whether it was on the show before or on the scene of the filming this time, he was always very professional and serious, and he was very strict with us. , but he is also a very lovely person, and I am very grateful to him for allowing me to participate in this shooting.” Ma Su also recalled what Director Er said to himself when he participated in the show, and burst into tears for a while. She said in a choked voice that although the director has repeatedly said that she does not need to be grateful, she must say it. “I think Director Er is a light in my life. He made me believe that as long as I act seriously, I can still be recognized by everyone. So Director Er, I will continue to play well, and I will play every role well. , I hope I can get your S card for each of my next plays.”

Photo courtesy of Ayunga Masu

A Yunga, a singer from Inner Mongolia, plays the grassland Abba Idel in the film. He said that the first time he heard the title of the film, he felt very poetic: “The vast grassland is as boundless as the sea. 60 years ago, the people of the grassland were Accepting children from afar, this fate also unites the distant sea and the grasslands of Inner Mongolia together, it is love that allows us to have this fate, and it will surely pass on this fate.”

After watching the movie, the audience was deeply moved by the relay of life from “sea” to “prairie”. Some viewers said that they watched and cried directly: “This is the story that happened around me. The parents of some classmates were orphans back then. I thought it was a documentary before watching it, but after watching it, I found out that it was more detailed and appealing, as if I followed them through this story. A journey.” An audience from Shanghai also said: “I didn’t know this history at all before, but I was deeply moved by this movie. When the subtitles were scrolled at the end of the film, I took out my mobile phone and searched for this history.” The storyline of the film Many viewers burst into tears: “The character’s face is very calm, as if to say that this is not a problem, but as the audience, we are very sad, moved, and distressed at this moment.”

It is reported that the film “The End of the Sea is the Prairie” will be screened nationwide on September 9.