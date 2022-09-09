Xi’an News Network News On September 9th, the film “Old Wall”, written and directed by Shaanxi young director Ma Shiman, was scheduled for national release, and held a grand premiere at Bona Cinema (Xi’an Joy City) on the same day. Mode. The literary film “Old Wall” will bring fans and friends a warm story about three different colors of Xi’an people in the market life at the Mid-Autumn Festival reunion moment, and reflect the life of Xi’an through the bits and pieces of the city. The texture, the nobility of human nature, and the development and changes of an era.

Group portrait of ordinary people in Xi’an under the old city wall

A highlight moment in market life

Many fans from all over the world enjoyed 105 minutes of warm time. Everyone was pulled into the memory fragments above and below the old Xi’an city wall, which evoked the most sincere emotional resonance in their hearts. Those growing up pains, the collision of cultural concepts, the leisurely life in the market, and the warm moments of contradictions, disputes and mutual reconciliation, three waves, one chant and three sighs, seem to heal the wounds in the memories of old times.

Since “Hidden in the Dust” has exploded on the big screen and the Internet with a strong audience reputation and has become a phenomenon-level work, works that tell the living conditions and life experiences of small people and pay attention to the warm relationship between people have attracted much attention. Ma Shiman’s realistic literary works “Old Wall” and “Hidden in the Dust” are similar in purpose. They are both feature films that focus on reflecting the changes of the times and the baptism of the little people’s sorrows and joys. The difference is that “Hidden in the Dust” aims the camera at the western countryside, telling the story of a family that shakes the heart in the process of fighting against fate. On the other hand, “Old Wall” takes the city life as the entry point and the Xi’an city wall as the background, telling the life encounters of three families in the tide of the times.

Director Ma Shiman used the city wall as a symbol, and the images of the city wall ran through the life scenes of a group of simple and pure little people in the city of Xi’an. The camera uses a documentary method to express their entanglements, hesitations, and expectations about family, career, and cultural heritage in the ordinary fireworks for more than ten years. This is not just the joys and sorrows of three ordinary families under the city wall. , is a group portrait of Xi’an under the wave of reform and opening up.

“Xi’an is my hometown, and the ‘Old Wall’ is the concept of ‘home’ in my films. After wandering abroad for many years, every time I return to Xi’an, I can see the ancient city wall standing majestically, giving people a sense of warmth and perseverance. I I hope the film will not only arouse people’s memories of Xi’an, but also have a positive role in looking forward to a bright future.” Ma Shiman told reporters.

The growth history of half of Xi’an people

Vivid recording of real life scenes

Childhood, youth, youth, middle age and old age, as a literary film showing the group portraits of the people in Xi’an, “Old Wall” accurately describes the lives of people of all ages with the lens. In them, the obvious Xi’an people are not good at words, and their character characteristics are ancient and warm-hearted under the cold appearance. The seemingly insignificant experiences of ordinary people shine on the big screen, enough to shock the hearts of every audience.

From the most simple “old Xi’an people” perspective, the film tells the story of the three families from estrangement and alienation to understanding and acceptance, and gradually returning to the “home” in their hearts. The originally unrelated lives of the three families are also closely intertwined because of this ancient city wall, and the inheritance in blood has become the thickest emotional bond between them.

The movie “Old Wall” was produced by Shaanxi Juwei Film Co., Ltd., and jointly produced by New Documentary (Beijing) Satellite Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Xinwang Internet Technology Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Xiying Digital Media Technology Co., Ltd. and other units, the former deputy director of CCTV Director Gao Feng is the director system, Northwestern University professor and doctoral supervisor Zhang Ali is the art director, and young director Ma Shiman is the screenwriter and director. The leading actors are the national first-class actors Li Baoan and Wang Shuangbao who have performed well in “Set Up a Stage” and “No Man’s Land”. The main actors are Su Zichen, Yang Zongru, Tian Ruoxi, Li Deqiang, Zhao Ning, James ·Oves, Luo Peng, Hao Chen, etc., and they are all from Shaanxi. The production team is mostly supported by director Ma Shiman’s friends in the circle, including Ma Zhengrong, the photographer of the movie “Red Dust 1945” and the TV series “Ebola Frontline”, the movies “Master”, “Blizzard Down”, “Broken Bridge” Zhang Jinyan, the voice director of “White Snake: The Origin”, and Guo Haowei, the music producer of the movies “White Snake: The Origin” and “White Snake 2: The Rise of the Green Snake”, are all industry elites in the film and television industry.

Tang Jiaxin, an intern in Xi’an Newspaper All-Media Reporter