The premiere of the movie “Changsha Nightlife” was held in Changsha- Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

The premiere of the movie “Changsha Nightlife” was held in Changsha

In Changsha, no matter whether you are having supper or shooting a movie, it is very charming

△Producer Chen Kexin (middle) and the main creative team attended the premiere and called for “Nightlife in Changsha”. Everyone shared their stories of participating in the creation of the film.All media reporter Zhou Shuyi of Changsha Evening News

Changsha Evening News, April 23rd (all-media reporter Huang Neng Yinwei) On the evening of the 23rd, the premiere of the movie “Nightlife in Changsha” was held at the Yincheng store of Xiaoxiang Youth Cinema in Changsha. In the post-screening exchange session, producer Chen Kexin, director and screenwriter Zhang Ji, actors Yin Fang, Zhang Jingyi, Zhang Yixing, Su Yan, Bai Yufan, Zhou Siyu, Luo Gang, theme song singers Lu Hu and Zhang Yuan came to the scene and shared their experiences in film creation. story.

That night, at the same time as the premiere of “Changsha Nightlife”, Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV also broadcast a special planning event for the film premiere of “My Changsha Nightlife”, leading the audience who could not come to the premiere site to feel the charm of the city of Changsha.

A Gift to Changsha A Tribute to Ordinary People Who Are Enthusiastic

At the beginning of the movie, along with the prelude to the song “Water on the Xiangjiang River”, pictures of Changsha at night, such as Fisherman’s Wharf, Changsha Ferris Wheel, and Meixi Lake Grand Theater, slowly unfolded, and the familiar city atmosphere came to us… “Nightlife in Changsha” focuses Urban little people, with the vicissitudes and joys of several groups of characters in one night, connect the contemporary urban nightlife scene and pay tribute to every ordinary person who is shining and full of enthusiasm.

The reporter noticed that the director Zhang Ji, who is good at realistic style, devotes himself to the creation with the rural complex of Hunan, showing the life and spiritual temperament of a city through a group of ordinary people with a small view of the earth; Conflicts or genre conflicts stimulate the audience, but rely on dialogue and details between characters to promote the development of the plot, allowing the trickles to merge into surging rivers, completing the final drama climax and sublimation of the theme.

As directors and screenwriters, Chen Kexin and Zhang Ji have cooperated for many years, creating many films such as “Win the Championship”, “Dear”, “Chinese Partner”. This time “Changsha Nightlife”, Chen Kexin became the producer, and Zhang Ji took up the director for the first time. Chen Kexin recognized the works of his old partner very much. He said that there is no doubt that Zhang Ji’s script is good, but the movies he made are better than the script. He is very happy to see another director from the younger generation.

Zhang Ji said that as a native of Hunan, it was his affection for his hometown that supported him to film “Changsha Nightlife”, which is a gift to Changsha. This is also a film that everyone in the crew can put their emotions into. Whether they are from Changsha or outsiders, they can find the connection between the film and themselves in family, love, and friendship.

A city is made up of people, and the urban temperament of Changsha is also reflected in the people of Changsha. Zhang Jingyi, who played the role of He Xixi in the film, said that this character has the particularly brave spirit of a Hunan girl in her bones, and she tried her best to amplify this in her performance. Yin Fang, who plays Jing Weiwei, said that He Xixi has a sense of salvation for Jing Weiwei. This kind of salvation comes from the understanding and kindness between strangers, which is very romantic.

The Changsha dialect that sounds like singing Changsha city where ancient and modern intertwine

Zhang Yixing played the talk show actor He An in the movie, and a wonderful talk show won the audience’s love. According to director Zhang Ji, Zhang Yixing is the only actor in the crew who speaks Changsha dialect throughout the whole process. From the very beginning, he proposed, “to become the first actor in the world to speak Changsha dialect throughout the film”, and he finally did it. In this regard, Zhang Yixing said that he is very grateful to the director for giving the opportunity. As He An said in the movie, “Changsha dialect is pretty good”, he wants to “lead Changsha dialect to the world“, and hopes that through this movie, more people can understand the city of Changsha style, culture, language and culture etc.

Director Chen Kexin was also deeply impressed by Zhang Yixing’s performance. In the special planning event for the film premiere, Chen Kexin said that in the past, his impression of Zhang Yixing was a singer with excellent singing and dancing skills. This time he was filming “Changsha Nightlife”, Zhang Yixing successfully played a role with a great contrast between appearance and career. He was very surprised , Everyone said that Zhang Yixing is “Changsha’s little pride”, which is really worthy of the name.

Speaking of Zhang Yixing’s Changsha dialect, Chen Kexin said: “Of course I can’t understand a word, but the first time I read the first cut, I think Yixing’s Changsha dialect is very nice, just like singing, with melody.” Zhang Yixing live The teacher said: “Next time there is a good role, I will ask you to shoot.” After Chen Kexin, who didn’t know the inside story, finished speaking, there was thunderous applause. After listening to the host’s explanation, Chen Kexin said frankly that whether it is eating supper in Changsha or making a movie, it is a good thing.

Changsha is full of tenderness. High-rise buildings and old streets cling to each other, guard each other, and share the wind and rain. The interweaving of the past and the present forms a beautiful scenery of Changsha City, listening to the stories of every dreamer in Changsha. Wenheyou, located in Hisense Plaza on Pozi Street, is a vivid embodiment of Changsha’s intertwined characteristics of ancient and modern.

For the special planning event of the movie premiere, the lively Wen Heyou was chosen to broadcast live, bringing the audience an immersive Changsha nightlife experience, allowing the audience to experience the charm of the city of Changsha more intuitively. Walking into Wenheyou, the familiar street scene has undergone new changes. The signboard of “Nightlife in Changsha” has been hung up high, and the captions “0428, I love Changsha” and “Changsha at night, eating a bowl of rice noodles” on it are heart-warming. Zhang Yixing even sang on stage, cheering up the audience, telling the love of his hometown.

